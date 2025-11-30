DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 Pre-Registration Bonus as Launch Arrives

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players can sign up on Sunday and start with a $5 bet on Monday. This will unlock a $300 bonus no matter the outcome of the original wager. New users will receive 12 $25 bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook is set to go live in Missouri and time is running out on this pre-registration offer. Sign up now and start reaping the rewards. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive promo.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Unlocks $300 Bonus

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5 on December 1st, Secure Guaranteed $300 Bonus Betting Features DraftKings Social, Daily Promotions, Free Contests, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri Bonus Last Verified On November 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The official launch of sports betting is imminent in Missouri. Anyone who sets up a new account on Sunday will qualify for the $300 bonus. Simply wait for Monday and start with a $5 bet on any game.

New users will receive 12 $25 bonus bets immediately. DraftKings Sportsbook will deliver these bonuses regardless of the bet’s outcome. This is a great head start for players.

We expect to see a lot of interest in Monday Night Football in Missouri. After all, the NFL is king when it comes to sports betting. Apply this $5 bet to the New York Giants or New England Patriots in this pivotal matchup.

How to Register With DraftKings Missouri Promo Code

First things first, it’s important to note that there is no need to manually enter a promo code for this offer. Create a new profile on a computer or mobile device. Simply sign up using the links on this page to get started:

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $5 on any game on Monday to win $300 in total bonuses.

Use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, NHL and more throughout the week.

Other Ways to Bet This Week

DraftKings Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to ongoing promotions. New players can create an account, grab the $300 sign-up bonus and check out the other in-app offers available on Monday night.

Players can secure a parlay profit boost for Monday Night Football. Additionally, there is 30% boost for any single or same game parlay for Giants-Patriots. Keep an eye on the promos tab in the DraftKings Sportsbook app for the latest and greatest offers. There should be something for everyone.

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. Subject to regulatory licensing requirements. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK.