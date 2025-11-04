Live Radio
Desmond Bane ejected from Magic’s game at Hawks after flagrant and technical fouls

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 10:25 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Desmond Bane was ejected in the third quarter of Orlando’s game against Atlanta on Tuesday night after flagrantly fouling Onyeka Okongwu and then spiking the ball into the Hawks forward’s head as he fell.

Okongwu caught a long pass from Jalen Johnson and as he went up for a shot Bane grabbed his arm and pulled him down toward the court. With his free hand, Bane then hit the ball down onto the falling Okongwu.

Bane was called for a Flagrant 1 foul and also given a technical foul, which led to an ejection.

The Hawks led 79-65 at the time.

