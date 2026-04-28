Cardinals play the Pirates leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (15-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-13, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (15-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-13, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (0-0); Pirates: TBD

LINE: Pirates -159, Cardinals +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has gone 8-6 at home and 16-13 overall. The Pirates have the fourth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.36.

St. Louis has a 15-13 record overall and an 8-5 record on the road. Cardinals hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Gonzales leads the Pirates with a .323 batting average, and has five doubles, five walks and 13 RBIs. Jake Mangum is 11 for 33 with two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jordan Walker has a .275 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has four doubles and eight home runs. Masyn Winn is 14 for 43 with a home run and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (illness), Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (knee), Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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