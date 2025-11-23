DeBrincat scores in overtime as the Red Wings beat the Blue Jackets 4-3

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 1:50 into overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3…

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 1:50 into overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Saturday.

DeBrincat skated in from the right side and lifted a shot over goaltender Jet Greaves’ left shoulder. It was his 10th goal this season.

Moritz Seider and Ben Chiarot each had a goal and an assist for Detroit, which won for the third time in four games. Lucas Raymond also scored, Patrick Kane added two assists and Cam Talbot stopped 30 shots.

Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist for Columbus. Adam Fantilli and Miles Wood also scored, and Greaves made 29 saves.

BLUES 2, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Pius Suter scored goals and St. Louis snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over New York.

Jordan Binnington finished with 28 saves for the Blues, whose four straight losses included three in either overtime or a shootout.

Anders Lee scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves, but the Islanders fell in the opening game of a seven-game homestand following a successful seven-game road trip in which they went 6-1-0.

Schenn gave St. Louis the lead just 42 seconds into the game when he buried a pass from Pavel Buchnevich to deflate the home crowd at UBS Arena.

KRAKEN 3, PENGUINS 2 OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Montour scored with 50 seconds left in overtime to give Seattle a win over the Pittsburgh.

Montour’s wrist shot from the left side beat Penguins’ goaltender Sergei Murashov and gave the Kraken their fourth win in their last five games.

Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist to reach 200 points in the NHL, while Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots for the Kraken, who are 8-3-3 with points in 11 of their last 14 games.

Sidney Crosby scored his 13th goal and added an assist for Pittsburgh to become the sixth player in NHL history with 500 or more multipoint games. He’s two goals from tying Dave Andreychuk for 15th in NHL history.

FLYERS 6, DEVILS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia set a franchise record by scoring three goals in just 26 seconds in the first period against New Jersey, getting two from Tyson Foerster in 17 seconds and one from Matvei Michkov on their way to a win over the Devils.

The Flyers scored three goals in the fourth-fastest time in NHL history. Boston needed 20 seconds when it scored three against Vancouver in 1971. Washington (1990) and Chicago (1952) scored three goals in 21 seconds, and the Montreal Maroons needed 24 seconds to score three against the Rangers in 1932.

The Flyers scored three goals in 35 seconds on a March 1, 1979, game against Boston. Behn Wilson, Blake Dunlop and Al Hill scored for the Flyers in a game that ended in a 4-4 tie.

The Flyers and Devils were tied at 1 in the first when the scoring barrage started.

Nico Hischier scored twice, and Timo Meier also scored for the Devils.

LIGHTNING 5, CAPITALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored two goals and added two assists and Tampa Bay beat Washington.

Nikita Kucherov scored and had two assists, and Oliver Bjorkstrand and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, winners of three straight.

Jakob Chychrun had a goal and assist and Ethen Frank and Justin Sourdif also scored for the Capitals, whose three-game winning streak came to an end.

SENATORS 3, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season in the third period as the Ottawa Senators beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Stutzle, who assisted on Ottawa’s first goal, scored the eventual winner when Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was caught out of position going to his right. Stutzle took a short pass from Nick Cousins and the puck deflected off Nedeljkovic and stopped in front of an empty net before Stutzle knocked it in at 13:22.

Dylan Cozens and Fabian Zetterlund also scored for the Senators (11-6-4), who have lost once in their last nine games. Linus Ullmark made 17 saves, including a point-blank stop on Alex Wennberg’s attempt with 10.6 seconds remaining.

John Klingberg and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks (10-9-3). Nedeljkovic made 24 saves.

OILERS 6, PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored twice, Evan Bouchard had three assists and Edmonton topped Florida in a matchup of the teams that played for the Stanley Cup in each of the last two seasons.

Connor McDavid and Matt Savoie had empty-netters for Edmonton to seal the win. Mattias Ekholm and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers, who were back in Sunrise for the first time since seeing Florida celebrate its second consecutive Cup title last June.

Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots for the Oilers, who snapped a three-game winless slide and salvaged a 3-3-1 record from their seven-game trip. The Oilers got a road regulation win for the second time this season; they were 4-8-3 away from home entering Saturday, with three of those wins in overtime or a shootout.

Mackie Samoskevich, Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell scored for Florida.

CANADIENS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Noah Dobson and Josh Anderson each scored twice and Montreal snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lane Hutson also scored, Ivan Demidov and Mike Matheson each had two assists, and Jakub Dobes made 24 saves for his first victory since Oct. 28. Montreal won for the second time in nine games to improve to 11-7-3.

Canadiens forward Florian Xhekaj had an assist in his NHL debut and also dropped the gloves for a big third-period fight with Dakota Mermis. Xhekaj and defenseman Arber Xhekaj became the 14th pair of brothers to play in the same game for the Canadiens, and the latest since Andrei and Sergei Kostitsyn in 2010.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and William Nylander scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs opened a six-game trip with their seventh loss in eight games to fall to 9-10-3.

AVALANCHE 3, PREDATORS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MacKenzie Blackwood made 35 saves to lead Colorado to a victory over Nashville.

Brent Burns scored early, and Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury added empty-net goals for the Avalanche. Colorado has won eight straight, their longest winning streak since taking nine in a row March 4-24, 2024.

Juuse Saros made 23 saves for the Predators, losers of seven of eight. Saturday was the first game back in North America for the Predators after playing a pair of Global Series games last week against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Stockholm, Sweden. The Predators have been shutout in consecutive games.

The shutout was the first of the season and 15th of Blackwood’s career.

MAMMOTH 3, RANGERS 2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nick DeSimone scored the tiebreaking goal 7:32 into the third period and Utah beat New York to snap a four-game losing streak.

JJ Peterka and Clayton Keller also scored for the Mammoth, who overcame a 2-1 deficit in their seventh comeback victory this season. Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

Vladislav Gavrikov and Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers, who have lost four consecutive games — all in regulation and three by one goal. They finished 0-3 on their Western Conference road swing.

Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots in a terrific performance for New York.

DUCKS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier scored with 1:03 left in overtime to give Anaheim a win over the Vegas.

Vegas’ Mitch Marner whiffed trying to execute a backhand pass from behind his own goal, sending the puck right to Gauthier in the slot for a wrist shot and his 13th goal of the season.

Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe and Troy Terry each had a goal and an assist, Olen Zellweger also scored, and the Ducks ran their record in games going past regulation to 6-1 this season. Lukas Dostal made 29 saves.

Braeden Bowman scored for the third straight game, Shea Theodore and Tomas Hertl each had a goal, and Jack Eichel had two assists for the Golden Knights. Akira Schmid made 29 saves.

FLAMES 3, STARS 2, SO

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of a shootout, Devin Cooley made 28 saves and Calgary beat Dallas escape the NHL cellar.

At 7-13-3, Calgary has 17 points — one more than last-place Nashville, though the Flames have played two more games than the Predators.

Matt Coronato and Joel Farabee staked Calgary to a 2-0 lead. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz scored third-period goals for Dallas, with Robertson extending his goals streak to six games. He has 13 goals.

Casey DeSmith had 31 saves as the Stars fell to 13-5-4.

