David Puig pulls away to win Australian PGA

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — David Puig pulled away with a 5-under 66 for a two-shot victory Sunday in the Australian PGA Championship, joining Seve Ballesteros as the only Spanish winners.

In a final round at Royal Queensland that began with 31 players within six shots of the lead, Puig made a flurry of early birdies to seize control. He finished at 18-under 266 for his third professional title, winning by two shots over Wenyi Ding (66).

It was the first European tour title for Puig, who played his college golf at Arizona State. He previously won on the Asian Tour and LIV Golf.

Nick Voke of New Zealand made three birdies on the back nine for a 66 to tie for third with Marc Leishman (67). Anthony Quayle, who started the round tied with Puig, shot 73 and tied for 10th.

Other tours

Nastasia Nadaud of France earned her first Ladies European Tour title with a 6-under 66 for a four-shot victory in the season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana. Shannon Tan won the Order of Merit. … Ryuichi Oiwa birdied the last hole for a 7-under 65 and defeated Kosuke Sunagawa with a birdie on the second playoff hole to win the Casio World Open for his first Japan Golf Tour title. … Poosit Supupramai of Thailand made birdie on the final hole for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot victory in the Bharath Classic 2025 Gujarat. It was his first Asian Tour title and enabled him to keep his card in the season finale. … Dean Germishuys shot 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory in the Fitch and Leedes PGA Championship on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. … Ai Suzuki closed with a 3-under 69 and defeated Chisato Iwai in a playoff to win the JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup on the Japan LPGA.

