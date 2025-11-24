Champions League leaders Bayern Munich and Arsenal meet in London looking to extend perfect start

MADRID (AP) — It will be a battle between the top two teams in the Champions League when Bayern Munich…

MADRID (AP) — It will be a battle between the top two teams in the Champions League when Bayern Munich visits Arsenal on Wednesday.

Arsenal’s league-leading defense will take on Harry Kane and Bayern’s highly rated attack in the fifth round of the league phase.

Bayern and Arsenal each have four victories and a goal difference of 11. Bayern is ahead because it has scored 14 goals, three more than Arsenal.

Bayern’s attack is led by a red-hot Kane, who has 26 goals for club and country in 19 matches. Kane has five Champions League goals, tied with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé. Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen is the leader with six goals.

Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the last round.

“Arsenal and PSG are two different teams,” Kane said. “I think Arsenal are a bit stronger defensively. They make it difficult for their opponents. But we have to analyze them and find out where we can hurt them.”

Premier League leader Arsenal is the only team yet to concede a goal in the league phase, while Bayern — the Bundesliga leader — has been scored on three times.

Bayern has won 16 of its 17 games this season, with the only setback a 2-2 draw at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga earlier this month. Arsenal is unbeaten in 15 straight matches. It has 15 wins in 18 matches across all competitions.

Perfect Inter

Inter Milan, the only other team with a perfect record after four rounds, visits Atletico Madrid on Wednesday to face a team that has won five in a row in all competitions since a 4-0 loss at Arsenal.

Inter is coming off a 1-0 loss to rival AC Milan in the Italian league, a result that kept it from moving to first place.

Runner-up to PSG last season, Inter has lost only one of its last 18 league-phase or group-stage matches in the Champions League, with 13 wins and four draws.

Forward Lautaro Martínez has 12 goals in his last 11 Champions League appearances and has scored in five straight league-phase matches.

Atletico forward Julián Alvarez has nine goals in 13 Champions League appearances for Diego Simeone’s club. He scored eight times in 17 matches while with Manchester City.

Atletico advanced past Inter on penalties in the round of 16 in 2023-24.

Man City’s 300

Fourth-place Man City hosts Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday looking for its 300th goal in the Champions League proper. It is three goals shy of the mark.

Haaland has scored in five straight Champions League appearances for the third time in his career. He is aiming to make it six in a row for the second time.

Pep Guardiola will be in charge of his 100th Champions League match with Man City.

“I realize I’m getting old,” he said. “Every weekend is a milestone and another milestone, it’s quite good. It means that every season we’ve been there. It’s a huge competition, so nice, so special for the players, managers, everyone. To challenge yourself against the best teams in Europe is a great experience.”

City is unbeaten in its last 23 league-phase or group-stage matches at home, with 20 wins and three draws.

Leverkusen is looking for its 50th European Cup-Champions League victory.

Struggling Real Madrid

Real Madrid visits Olympiakos on Wednesday hoping to end a three-game winless streak across all competitions.

Madrid drew 2-2 at Elche in the Spanish league on Sunday. It was coming off a 0-0 draw at Rayo Vallecano, and a 1-0 loss at Liverpool in the Champions League. Xabi Alonso’s team had won 13 of its previous 14 matches to start the season.

Madrid sits in seventh place after three wins and a loss in the league phase, while Olympiakos is near the bottom of the table with two draws and two losses.

Pointless matchup

Ajax hosts José Mourinho’s Benfica on Tuesday in a match between the only teams yet to earn a point in the league phase.

Both clubs sit at the bottom of the table after losing four straight. Ajax is last after being outscored 14-1. Benfica has been outscored 8-2.

“Both teams are in the same situation,” Mourinho said. “It’s a crucial match and we need to win it.”

Other matches

Eleventh-place Barcelona and 12th-place Chelsea will meet on Tuesday for the first time since Barcelona advanced 4-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 of the 2017-18 season. The clubs have split their 14 European meetings, with four wins each and six draws.

Eighth-place Liverpool will host PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday needing one goal to reach the 500-goal milestone in the European Cup-Champions League. Mohamed Salah is two goals away from becoming the first African player to reach 50 goals in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund, which hosts winless Villarreal on Tuesday, needs two goals to reach 350 goals in the top European tournament. Villarreal is winless in its last seven Champions League matches, with five losses.

Fifth-place PSG hosts 10th-place Tottenham on Wednesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.