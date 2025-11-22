CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 6 1 2 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 6 1 2 0 20 28 18 8 5 2 Bowling Green 5 1 3 0 19 35 24 5 3 3 Michigan Tech 5 1 1 0 15 21 12 8 4 1 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4 1 2 0 15 20 13 7 2 4 Augustana 3 3 1 0 12 15 14 6 4 1 Lake Superior St. 1 6 0 0 5 11 21 4 8 1 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 2 1 0 4 11 13 4 6 2 Ferris St. 1 6 0 0 3 15 29 2 11 0 N. Michigan 0 5 0 0 0 8 20 0 13 0

Friday’s Games

Lake Superior St. 2, Ferris St. 1

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3, Michigan Tech 0

Bemidji St. 7, N. Michigan 3

Bowling Green 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Princeton at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Princeton at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 9:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 12

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

