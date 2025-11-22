CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Bemidji St.
|6
|1
|2
|0
|20
|28
|18
|8
|5
|2
|Bowling Green
|5
|1
|3
|0
|19
|35
|24
|5
|3
|3
|Michigan Tech
|5
|1
|1
|0
|15
|21
|12
|8
|4
|1
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|15
|20
|13
|7
|2
|4
|Augustana
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|15
|14
|6
|4
|1
|Lake Superior St.
|1
|6
|0
|0
|5
|11
|21
|4
|8
|1
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|13
|4
|6
|2
|Ferris St.
|1
|6
|0
|0
|3
|15
|29
|2
|11
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|20
|0
|13
|0
Friday’s Games
Lake Superior St. 2, Ferris St. 1
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3, Michigan Tech 0
Bemidji St. 7, N. Michigan 3
Bowling Green 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, OT
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 28
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Princeton at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:37 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Princeton at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 5
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 9:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 12
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
