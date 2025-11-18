Castle out 2-3 weeks with left hip flexor strain, joining Wembanyama on Spurs injury list

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle is expected to miss two to three weeks after an…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle is expected to miss two to three weeks after an MRI revealed a left hip flexor strain.

Castle underwent the MRI on Monday, a day after sitting out the second half of San Antonio’s 123-110 victory over Sacramento. Castle had four points while playing 15:34 in the first half and closing the second quarter on the court.

“When you’re talking about muscles and soft tissue, which I know nothing about, you have to work and then see how your body responds, and then work a little bit more and see how your body responds,” San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson said. “I would be silly to try to sit here and predict all these guys and how they’re going to respond to the different things they’ve got going on.”

Castle’s injury status comes a day after the Spurs announced an MRI revealed Victor Wembanyama has a strained left calf. Sources told The Associated Press that Wembanyama will miss a minimum of two to three weeks.

“We don’t sit our guys when they can play and we’re never going to risk or rush somebody back,” Johnson said. “That’s why we’re always operating how we’re operating. Hopefully we’ll get these guys back soon.”

Wembanyama attended a morning shootaround Tuesday as San Antonio prepared to face Memphis. He did not participate in team workouts but was seen dribbling and working out alone.

Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and leads the league with 3.58 blocks per game.

Castle is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

San Antonio will be without the league’s previous two Rookie of the Year winners for at least the next few weeks.

The Spurs are 9-4, including a franchise-best 5-0 start.

Also, an MRI confirmed San Antonio guard Jordan McLaughlin suffered a strained right hamstring during a workout Monday at the team’s practice facility.

