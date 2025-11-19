Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Claim 20 100% NBA, CBB, Bills-Texans Boosts

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

All you have to do to secure your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens is bet $1. The outcome of that bet is irrelevant, and you will receive your tokens before that bet even settles. Your tokens will stay in your account for two weeks before they expire, and they can be used for bets of up to $25 on any game. We will highlight some of the best opportunities to activate this offer for tonight.

We have a large NBA slate tonight, headlined by the nationally broadcasted Rockets-Cavaliers and Knicks-Mavericks games.

To pair with the massive NBA slate, we have two monster college basketball games tonight. First, No. 4 Arizona faces No. 3 UConn in Storrs, CT. Then, the No. 11 Alabama squad visits No. 8 Illinois. Each of these games will have large ramifications for bracket seeding come March.

A bet on any of these games will work to activate your welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook. Let’s go through some of the best betting markets to consider for tonight.

Whether you are interested in an NBA or college basketball game tonight, you will easily be able to unlock your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens.

Maybe you are a big Knicks fan, so you bet $1 on them to beat the Mavericks tonight. Or if you are more of a college basketball fan, you could bet on Illinois to get a big home win tonight.

No matter what market you choose, you will get your profit boost tokens as long as your initial bet is at least $1.

Caesars Sportsbook Bet Boosts For Wednesday

New users should explore the “boosts” section at the top of the home page. You will find several betting markets with boosted odds in this section of the app. Some of the trending options are listed below:

Evan Mobley over 14.5 points and Jarrett Allen over 9.5 rebounds (+280)

Kevin Durant over 24.5 points and Donovan Mitchell over 3.5 made threes (+200)

Karl-Anthony towns over 24.5 points and Josh Hart over 9.5 rebounds (+525)

Jalen Brunson over 24.5 points and Cooper Flagg over 14.5 points (+160)

Josh Giddey over 19.5 points and over 9.5 assists (+325)

Arizona and Alabama EACH cover +7.5 (+175)

Click here to go to the registration page and secure this new user offer. When you get there, you will have to enter the promo code WTOP20X alongside basic identifying information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.) to create your account.

After you complete this step, you will have to make an initial deposit of at least $1 to cover your first bet. You can use a compatible payment method, like a credit card, debit card, PayPal account or several other options.

When you get your tokens, use them within 14 days before they expire from your account.