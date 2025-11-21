Bruins visit the Kings after Geekie’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (12-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-6-5, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30…

Boston Bruins (12-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-6-5, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -187, Bruins +155; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Morgan Geekie’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Bruins’ 4-3 loss.

Los Angeles is 10-6-5 overall and 1-4-2 in home games. The Kings are 8-0-5 in games they score at least three goals.

Boston has a 4-6-0 record in road games and a 12-10 record overall. The Bruins have conceded 73 goals while scoring 71 for a -2 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has nine goals and seven assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Bruins. Geekie has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

