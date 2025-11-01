Bruins extend win streak to 3 with 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes

BOSTON (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson scored third-period goals and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to…

BOSTON (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson scored third-period goals and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to three games with a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

The Bruins opened the season with three consecutive wins, then lost six in a row and have now won four of five overall.

Mittelstadt opened the scoring at 1:27 of the third when he got his fourth of the season off a pass from Charlie McAvoy.

Arvidsson added his third of the season at 5:05, sneaking the puck over the right shoulder of Frederik Andersen on a break. Mittelstadt and McAvoy assisted on the goal.

Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin ripped a slap shot past Jeremy Swayman with 2:49 to go to make it a one-goal game. Mark Jankowski and Jordan Martinook had the assists.

Swayman made 28 saves in a bounce-back performance after giving up seven goals against the Ottawa Senators in his previous start on Monday.

Andersen had 20 saves for the Hurricanes, who have lost three of four.

The Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Bruins visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

