Max Scherzer pitches six innings to win first start of season as Blue Jays beat Rockies 5-1

TORONTO (AP) — Max Scherzer gave up four hits in six solid innings to win his first start of the…

TORONTO (AP) — Max Scherzer gave up four hits in six solid innings to win his first start of the season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base four times, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Scherzer (1-0) allowed one run, walked one and struck out four. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has 3,493 career strikeouts.

Mason Fluharty got two outs, Brayon Fisher went 1 1/3 innings and Jeff Hoffman pitched the ninth.

Hunter Goodman hit a solo home run off Scherzer in the sixth but the Rockies lost for the fourth time in five games.

Colorado is 2-12 in franchise history in Toronto.

Toronto’s Jesús Sánchez hit an RBI single off Jaden Hill in the fifth and Guerrero followed with a bases-loaded walk.

Guerrero went 2 for 3 with two walks. He drove in a run and scored once.

Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner exited two batters after he was struck by a 106 mph line drive in the third inning. Colorado said Feltner left because of a right glute contusion.

Feltner retired the first eight batters in order before he was struck by Andrés Giménez’s liner near his hip. The ball bounced away for a single.

Manager Warren Schaeffer and the trainer checked on Feltner, who remained in the game. George Springer followed with a walk but Feltner retired Sánchez on the first pitch.

Feltner struck out four in three innings. Juan Mejia (0-1) took over in the fourth.

Kazuma Okamoto, Nathan Lukes and Ernie Clement all had RBI hits off Zach Agnos in the bottom of the seventh.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale against Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (0-1, 4.15).

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