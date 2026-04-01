All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 4 1 .800 — Toronto 4 1 .800 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 4 1 .800 — Toronto 4 1 .800 — Baltimore 2 3 .400 2 Tampa Bay 2 3 .400 2 Boston 1 4 .200 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 3 3 .500 — Kansas City 2 2 .500 ½ Detroit 2 3 .400 1 Minnesota 1 3 .250 1½ Chicago 1 4 .200 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 4 1 .800 — Houston 4 2 .667 ½ Los Angeles 3 3 .500 1½ Seattle 3 3 .500 1½ Athletics 1 4 .200 3

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East Division

W L Pct GB Miami 4 1 .800 — Atlanta 3 2 .600 1 New York 3 2 .600 1 Washington 3 2 .600 1 Philadelphia 2 3 .400 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 4 1 .800 — Cincinnati 3 2 .600 1 St. Louis 3 2 .600 1 Chicago 2 3 .400 2 Pittsburgh 2 3 .400 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 4 1 .800 — Arizona 2 3 .400 1½ San Francisco 2 3 .400 1½ Colorado 1 4 .200 2½ San Diego 1 4 .200 2½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 4

Texas 5, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 4, Athletics 0

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 14, Toronto 5

Houston 8, Boston 1

Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Arizona 9, Detroit 6

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 8, Baltimore 5

Miami 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 5, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Houston 9, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 0

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Cleveland 1

Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics (Severino 0-0) at Atlanta (Sale 1-0), 12:15 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 0-1) at Baltimore (Rogers 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 0-0) at Houston (Burrows 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-0), 8:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 4

Atlanta 4, Athletics 0

Washington 13, Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 3, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2

Colorado 14, Toronto 5

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Arizona 9, Detroit 6

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

Miami 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 5, Colorado 1

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

San Francisco 9, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Cleveland 1

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics (Severino 0-0) at Atlanta (Sale 1-0), 12:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0), 12:40 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 0-0) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 0-0) at San Diego (Pivetta 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-0), 8:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

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