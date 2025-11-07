Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Risk-Free Entry for NBA Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers can use a risk-free entry up to $100 after signing up with the Boom Fantasy promo code. This means a loss will trigger a bonus refund.

The popular daily fantasy sports app releases unique bonuses every day for customers. You’ll find discounts, boosts and other rewards for basketball and football. Below, we take a closer look at some of the NBA matchups.

Sign up here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP and grab a $100 risk-free entry.

NBA, NCAAB Games for the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos New Promos Every Day: Risk-Free Fridays, Super Boost Saturdays, Super Wheel Sundays, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are all the NBA matchups set for Friday night. The home page will display markets for popular players, such as Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durtant. Make picks on points, rebounds, three-pointers and assists.

Celtics vs. Magic

Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Raptors vs. Hawks

Pistons vs. Nets

Rockets vs. Spurs

Hornets vs. Heat

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Bulls vs. Bucks

Jazz vs. Timberwolves

Warriors vs. Nuggets

Thunder vs. Kings

We finally have some good college basketball games, starting with No. 19 Kansas vs. No. 25 North Carolina on Friday. For example, you can take Darryn Peterson of the Jayhawks to score over or under 20.5 points. Action continues Saturday with No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 5 St. John’s, No. 14 Arkansas vs. No. 22 Michigan State and more.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code: How to Register

Get started on this highly rated fantasy app by taking these simple steps. New customers can begin with a risk-free entry. It is available in 25 states across the US, along with Washington D.C.

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Provide the basic information during the sign-up process to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your full name, email address, date of birth, etc. Use an accepted banking method to make a deposit. Place a risk-free entry up to $100.

If your first entry happens to lose, you’ll get another chance with a bonus refund.

Super Wheel Bonus for NFL Week 10 Picks

Boom has Super Wheel Sunday’s, which is perfect for making picks on the NFL. Get up to a 2,000X multiplier to increase your winnings.

Hopefully, we have more offense than what we saw on Thursday night between the Raiders and Broncos. The first game on Sunday is the Falcons vs. Colts in Berlin, Germany. Other key Week 10 games include the Giants vs. Bears, Ravens vs. Vikings, Patriots vs. Buccaneers, Rams vs. 49ers, Lions vs. Commanders and Steelers vs. Chargers. And opt-in to Mystery Monday to receive a reward for picks on the Eagles vs. Packers.

Follow the links on this page to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. New customers can begin with a $100 risk-free entry and get a bonus after a loss.