Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $210 Bonus for NCAAF, NBA, NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the Betr promo code WTOP to make picks on college football and NFL action this weekend. Click here to claim the best welcome offer.









Score an instant $10 bonus after signing up with the Betr promo code. Then, use a 50% deposit match to gain another bonus up to $200.

Begin by making picks on college football games on Saturday. Find markets for No. 2 Indiana vs. Penn State, No. 7 BYU vs. No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 1 Ohio State vs. Purdue, No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 22 Missouri, No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 20 Iowa and LSU vs. No. 4 Alabama. In addition, there are several intriguing college basketball matchups as the season gets going.

Sign up here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Collect up to a $210 bonus for daily fantasy.

NBA Markets for the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Instant Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up to $200 In-App Promotions Discounts, Deposit Matches, Injury Protection, Multiplier Boosts, Ballers Club, Nuke Picks, Surge Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The trending players are on the home page, and many of those are in the NBA. These are just some of the popular markets on Saturday. The number of selections in your entry will determine the potential payout.

Josh Giddey: 36.5 points + rebounds + assists (Discount)

Cooper Flagg: 33.5 points + rebounds + assists (Nuke)

Luka Doncic: 50.5 points + assists (Nuke)

Klay Thompson: 2.5 three-pointers made (Boost)

Brandon Ingram: 19.5 points

Tyrese Maxey: 27.5 points

Victor Wembanyama: 23.5 points

Donovan Mitchell: 26.5 points

Aaron Gordon: 5.5 rebounds

You’ll notice that some of these are special picks, like discounts and nukes. Take advantage of these bonuses to have a better chance at a win and increase your winnings.

Betr Promo Code: How to Gain $210 Fantasy Bonus

New customers in eligible states can complete the following steps to lock-in a bonus for daily fantasy. It only takes a couple of minutes to register.

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other relevant information to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal.

First, you’ll get a $10 bonus just for creating an account. And the amount of your first deposit will determine the other bonus. It’s a 50% match, meaning you can score the max $200 bonus with a $400 deposit. Go to the entries tab to keep track of your contests.

Use Bonus for NFL Week 10

Continue using your bonus for NFL picks on Saturday. We have an early matchup between the Colts and Falcons in Berlin, Germany. There is a discount for Jonathan Taylor, so you can take him to record over 78.5 rushing yards.

Other games on Sunday include the Giants vs. Bears, Ravens vs. Vikings, Patriots vs. Buccaneers, Lions vs. Commanders and Steelers vs. Chargers. Go to the promotions tab to find mystery multipliers and other offers.

Sign up through the links above to use the Betr promo code WTOP. New users can lock-in a $210 bonus for NBA, NCAAF and NFL picks.