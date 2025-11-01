Betr Promo Code WTOP: Unlock $210 Fantasy Bonus for NBA, CFB, NFL Week 9 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use a bonus for college football and NFL picks after signing up with the Betr promo code WTOP. Sign up here to claim this welcome offer on Saturday. We look at some of the popular markets and explain the registration process.









Apply the Betr promo code to immediately receive a $10 bonus. Then, a 50% deposit match allows new customers to score an additional $200 bonus for entries.

The promotions tab is packed with other fantasy offers, like no-sweat entries, discounts, mystery multipliers and more prizes. You can even qualify for the Ballers Club and receive special VIP perks.

College Football, NBA Games for the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Instant Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up to $200 In-App Promotions Daily Discounts, Anchor Picks, Deposit Matches, Multiplier Boosts, Injury Protection, Ballers Club, Nukes, Edge Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Find markets for the following college football games on Saturday. You’ll be able to make picks on passing yards, touchdowns, receptions, rushing yards and much more.

Penn State vs. No. 1 Ohio State

9 Vanderbilt vs. No. 20 Texas

2 Indiana vs. Maryland

5 Georgia vs. Florida

South Carolina vs. No. 7 Ole Miss

18 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Tennessee

23 USC vs. Nebraska

17 Cincinnati vs. No. 24 Utah

The home page displays the trending players, many of which are in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zach LaVine and LaMelo Ball are a few of the top choices. Check some of these top players to find Discount, Anchor, Nuke and Boost Picks.

Betr Promo Code Guide for New Users

New customers can take these easy steps on Saturday to redeem a bonus for picks on basketball, baseball, football, hockey and more sports.

Click here to apply the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other relevant info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit up with an accepted payment method, such as online banking or a debit card.

You’ll immediately receive a $10 bonus for signing up. Then, you’ll be able to get a bonus with a 50% match. The max bonus is $200, which you can receive with a deposit of $400. Go to the entires tab on the bottom of the app to keep track of your contests.

Use Bonus for World Series, NFL Week 9 Entries

Try using some of this bonus for the World Series on Saturday night. We have a Game 7 between the Dodgers and Blue Jays to determine the champion. Shohei Ohtani is on the mound for Los Angeles, while Max Scherzer is on the hill for the Blue Jays.

Continue making picks on NFL games on Sunday, including the Chiefs vs. Bills. Battles between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes never disappoint. Check for special boosts for primetime games. We have the Seahawks vs. Commanders on Sunday night, followed by the Cardinals vs. Cowboys on Monday night.

