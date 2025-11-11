Betr Promo Code WTOP: Grab $210 Bonus for NBA, CBB Picks (Nov. 11)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get an NFL daily fantasy bonus with the Betr promo code WTOP. Register here to claim this two-part welcome offer ahead of a big night on the NBA and college basketball schedules.









Collect an instant $10 bonus by signing up with the Betr promo code. You’ll also have a 50% deposit match, which can result in a $200 bonus.

Browse through different markets for NFL matchup on Thursday night as well. And just because NFL Week 10 wraps tonight doesn’t mean the window is closed. NFL Week 11 kicks off Thursday night with Jets-Patriots. Sunday action is headlined by Bills-Bucs, Bears-Vikings, Chiefs-Broncos, and Eagles-Lions. In addition to the welcome offer, users will find daily discounts, no-sweat entries and other rewards on the mobile app.

NFL Markets for the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Instant Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up to $200 In-App Promotions Daily Discounts, Deposit Matches, Injury Protection, Mystery Multiplier Boosts, Ballers Club, Anchor Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are just a few of the popular markets for the three NFL games in the late afternoon. You’ll notice that some have special offers, giving customers a better chance at a win or more winnings.

Betr Promo Code: How to Score $210 Fantasy Bonus

This fantasy app co-owned by Jake Paul has quickly become a highly rated option for sports fans. Get started with a bonus by taking these easy steps to create an account.

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Enter the basic info needed to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your full name, email address, date of birth and residential address. Use PayPal, online banking or another payment method to make a deposit.

A $10 bonus will immediately be added to your account. And the additional bonus will be determined by the amount of your first deposit. Redeem the max $200 bonus by making a $400 deposit.

Go to the entries tab on the bottom of the app to keep track of your contests. We’ve talked about the NFL, but you can also make picks on the NBA, NHL, EPL and more. Enter enough contests on the app to qualify for the Ballers Club and get access to exclusive benefits.

Make Picks on Thursday Night Football

Continue using your bonus for Thursday Night Football. Popular markets on touchdowns and yardage will be featured for Drake Maye, Justin Fields, TreVeyon Henderson, Stefon Diggs and more. Want to back someone on defense? Check markets for options like Christian Gonzalez (INT).

