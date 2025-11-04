Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $210 Bonus for NBA Contests This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Betr promo code WTOP to make picks on the NBA. Sign up here to activate a two-part welcome offer.









Grab an instant $10 bonus after creating an account with the Betr promo code. Then, you’ll have a 50% deposit match. Grab up to a $200 bonus based on the amount of your first deposit.

Co-owned by Jake Paul, this daily fantasy app has become a favorite choice for sports fans across the country. Go to the promotions tab to find mystery multipliers, daily discounts and learn how to qualify for the Ballers Club.

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP and get a $210 fantasy bonus.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Instant Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up to $200 In-App Promotions Daily Discounts, Deposit Matches, Multiplier Boosts, Ballers Club, Mystery Multipliers, Nuke Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Browse through markets on Tuesday for the Bucks vs. Raptors, Magic vs. Hawks, 76ers vs. Bulls, Hornets vs. Pelicans, Suns vs. Warriors and Thunder vs. Clippers. These are just some of the hottest totals:

Kawhi Leonard: 0.5 points (Discount)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 16.5 points (Discount)

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 50.5 points + rebounds (Nuke)

LaMelo Ball: 50.5 points + assists (Nuke)

Brandon Ingram: 20.5 points

Devin Booker: 2.5 threes made

Myles Turner: 13.5 points

Tyrese Maxey: 7.5 assists

Paolo Banchero: 24.5 points

Chet Holmgren: 17.5 points

Select any player to view their history of different stats. For example, you’ll notice that Gilgeous-Alexander has only hit over 4.5 rebounds in one of his last five games.

You’ll notice that some are promo picks, giving customers better value and a chance at more winnings.

How to Sign Up with the Betr Promo Code

Start making picks on basketball, football, hockey and other sports after taking these easy steps to create an account.

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and full legal name to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking.

You’ll instantly receive a $10 bonus after registration. The other bonus depends on the amount of your first deposit. It’s a 50% match, so you can make a $400 deposit to receive the max $200 bonus. The entries tab easily allows users to keep track of active and completed entries.

Use Bonus for the NHL, College Sports

Try using some of your bonus to make picks on the NHL. Take players in the Hurricanes vs. Rangers, Oilers vs. Stars, Lightning vs. Avalanche and Panthers vs. Ducks to score a goal.

This bonus comes at the perfect time for college basketball fans. Cameron Boozer of No. 6 Duke is among the features players on Tuesday. There is a discount, so you can take him to score over 16.5 points against Texas. Similar discounts will be available over the weekend for college football, as well as the NFL.

Sign up through the links above to use the Betr promo code WTOP. New customers can get a $210 bonus for daily fantasy.