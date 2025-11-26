Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for Thanksgiving Week NBA, NFL Picks

Sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a total of $210 in bonuses available for all daily fantasy players. Use this bonus as a way to get started and back your favorite NFL and NBA players, or any other sport .







New customers who create an account with this offer will receive an instant $10 bonus. Then, get another bonus up to $200 with a 50% deposit match.

The Thanksgiving week continues on today, with plenty of NBA games, along with NHL and college basketball to dive into. Of course, all eyes are on Thanksgiving and the three NFL games Thursday.

Register with the Betr promo code WTOP and get a $210 bonus for NBA and NFL picks this week, starting today.

Betr Promo Code WTOP

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Instant Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up to $200 In-App Promotions Daily Discounts, 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Ballers Club, Anchor Picks, Nuke Picks, Injury Protection, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Redeeming this promo offer allows you to receive a total of $210 in bonuses. You will receive $10 instantly after creating an account, and the additional bonus comes from a 50% deposit match up to $200. Add all these together, and you are able to secure $210 in bonuses to get started on Betr.

Use this opportunity to back NFL players Thursday such as Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jordan Love, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and more.

From there, the promotions tab has several other offers, ranging from discounted player props, a two-pick mystery multiplier from 3x to 1000x, while being able to qualify to the Ballers Club to receive VIP perks.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up and Redeem

Complete these steps to claim a two-part welcome offer for daily fantasy:

Head to the app and use the Betr promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and other basic account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal.

The first $10 bonus is added to your account after registration. And the next bonus depends on the amount of your deposit. Get the max $200 bonus with a $400 deposit.

Discounted Player Props, Mystery Boosts & More

Right off the bat, all users are able to redeem what can essentially be described as a free square for the NBA tonight. All you need to do is opt-in, and you can receive some discounted players.

There are a bunch of other promotions to check out, including the two-pick mystery boost. The way this works is you just need to place a two-pick entry, and after that is placed you will spin a wheel to receive a randomly generated payout between 3x and 1000x.