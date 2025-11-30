Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for Sunday NFL Week 13 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a daily fantasy bonus for NBA and NFL Week 13 picks with the Betr promo code WTOP. Register here to claim this two-part welcome offer.









Score an instant $10 bonus by signing up with the Betr promo code. Then, a 50% deposit match allows new customers to score another $200 bonus.

Your bonus can be used for NBA, college football, NFL, NHL and college basketball action throughout the first week of December. Below, we look at the remaining NFL Week 13 slate, headlined by games like Rams-Panthers and Bills-Steelers in which Josh Allen will face off against Aaron Rodgers.

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP and get up to a $210 bonus for daily fantasy.

NBA Games for the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Instant Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up to $200 In-App Promotions Daily Discounts, Deposit Matches, 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier Boost, Ballers Club, Anchor Picks, Nuke Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are six different types of picks you’ll find for Week 13 games. Try using Boost, Edge, Discount, Muke, Surge and Anchor Picks to have a better chance at winning and gain increased winnings.

Find markets for all the following NFL games on Sunday:

Time (ET) Matchup 1:00 PM Los Angeles Rams @ Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM San Francisco 49ers @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM New Orleans Saints @ Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM Atlanta Falcons @ New York Jets 1:00 PM Arizona Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans 4:05 PM Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM Denver Broncos @ Washington Commanders

Select any player and a market to view their previous performances. Trending players on Sunday include Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Rico Dowdle, Christian McCaffrey, Justin Jefferson, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and more.

Betr Promo Code: How to Gain $210 Fantasy Bonus

New customers can complete these easy steps to secure a bonus for daily fantasy:

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic information required to confirm your identity and age. It will ask for your name, email, date of birth, etc. Use an accepted banking method to make a deposit with a 50% match.

You’ll receive the $10 bonus after creating an account. The next bonus depends on the amount of your deposit. Make a deposit of $400 to receive the max $200 bonus.

The entries tab on the app will easily allow you to keep track of your active and completed contests. There is also a promos page, which displays active offers. Make enough picks to get exclusive benefits through the Ballers Club.