Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for NBA, NFL Week 12 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a daily fantasy bonus with the Betr promo code WTOP. Register here to claim this two-part welcome offer and start making picks on the NBA.









New customers who sign up using the Betr promo code will instantly receive a $10 bonus. Score another bonus using a 50% deposit match, which can be as much as $200.

Browse through markets for every NBA game on Tuesday. Make picks on players in the Warriors vs. Magic, Celtics vs. Nets, Pistons vs. Hawks, Grizzlies vs. Spurs, Jazz vs. Lakers and Suns vs. Trail Blazers. LeBron James could end up making his debut, but there’s a chance he sits out another game.

Sign up here to use the Betr promo code WTOP and get $210 in bonuses for daily fantasy.

Trending NBA Players for the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Instant Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up to $200 In-App Promotions Daily Discounts, Mystery Multipliers, Deposit Matches, Ballers Club, Boost Picks, Nuke Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The home page shows the trending players. This is the latest list we saw for action on Tuesday:

Lauri Markkanen LeBron James Franz Wagner Luka Doncic De’Aaron Fox Stephen Curry Michael Porter Jr. Jaylen Brown Jalen Duran Derrick White

You’ll find several different types of picks for these players. Take advantage of Boost, Edge, Discount, Nuke, Surge and Anchor markets. These will increase winnings or give you a better chance at a payout.

Go to the promotions tab to find several other offers, including a 50% 2nd Deposit Match and 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier. If you make enough picks, you’ll qualify to earn special perks through the Ballers Club.

Betr Promo Code Releases Up to $210 in Bonuses

Start making picks on one of the most popular DFS apps with this welcome offer.

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP.

to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Provide the basic account information needed to confirm your identity and age.

Make a deposit with an accepted payment method.

The first $10 bonus will be awarded after signing up. The next bonus depends on the amount of your initial deposit. It’s a 50% match, so you can secure the max $200 bonus with a $400 deposit.

Use Bonus for College Basketball, NHL, NFL Week 12

Your bonus can be used for other sports, such as college basketball. We have No. 17 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Kentucky and No. 24 Kansas vs. No. 5 Duke on Tuesday night.

Select any NHL player to view their stats over the last few games. For example, you’d find that Mikko Rantanen has scored a goal in one of their last five games. These stats can also be found for assists, points and shots on goal.

The NFL is the most popular, with an abundance of markets for passing, rushing, receiving and tackles. Start using your bonus for the first match of Week 12 on Thursday between the Bills and Texans.

Register using the Betr promo code WTOP to get a $10 bonus and 50% deposit match up to $200 for daily fantasy.