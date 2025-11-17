Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for Cowboys-Raiders, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A daily fantasy bonus is ready for new customers who use the Betr promo code WTOP throughout a busy week of action, starting with Raiders-Cowboys and NBA games. Register here to unlock a two-part welcome offer.









Get an instant $10 bonus after signing up with the Betr promo code. Then, a 50% deposit match will result in another bonus up to $200.

This DFS app co-owned by Jake Paul has become a popular choice for sports fans. In addition to the welcome offer, you’ll find new discounts every day, mystery multipliers and other rewards. Earn status to become a part of the Ballers Club to receive exclusive benefits. That can be done through making picks on games like Cowboys-Raiders MNF, Cavs vs. Bucks and more this week.

Sign up here to use the Betr promo code WTOP to get a $210 bonus for NBA, NHL and NFL picks.

Make NBA Picks with the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Instant Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up to $200 In-App Promotions Daily Discounts, Deposit Matches, Mystery Multiplier Boosts, Ballers Club, Mystery Multipliers, Anchor Picks, Nuke Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The lobby displays the trending players, which is packed with NFL players on Monday. Action begins at 8:15 p.m. ET when the Cowboys and Raiders meet. In that game, you can back markets on players like Geno Smith, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Ashton Jeanty.

Similar activity figures to follow on NFL Week 12 games, starting with the Thursday night matchup between Bills vs. Texans.

The number of selections in your entry will determine the potential winnings. Notice the different types of picks (Boost, Discount, Nuke, etc) and use them to your advantage.

Betr Promo Code Guide for New Customers

Begin making picks on your favorite sports after taking these easy steps to sign up and claim a bonus.

Click here to apply the Betr promo code WTOP. Provide your email address, date of birth and other information to verify your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method, like a debit card or PayPal.

A $10 bonus will be awarded after registration. The next bonus depends on the amount of your first deposit. Since it’s a 50% match, you can secure the max $200 bonus with a $400 deposit. Go to the entries tab to track your completed and active contests. Your cash is always withdrawable, but you will have Betr Bucks that must be used.

Use $210 Bonus for NFL Week 12 Contests

Try using some of your bonus for NFL Week 11 entries, starting with the Texas and Bills on Thursday night. There are markets for Josh Allen, Davis Mills/C.J. Stroud, James Cook, Woody Marks and more.

It’s a packed slate on Sunday, with Colts-Chiefs, Eagles-Cowboys, Bucs-Rams and more.

Register through the links above to use the Betr promo code WTOP. New customers can redeem a $210 bonus for daily fantasy sports.