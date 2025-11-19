BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NBA + NCAAB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Get in on the action in other states with bonus code TOP1500. New players can place a $1,500 first bet on any game. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets.

Click here and apply BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Click here and use bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet in other states.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 Delivers $150 Bonus and $1.5K Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL NBA Odds Boost Token, NFL No Sweat Token, NFL First TD Second Chance, CFB Odds Boost, NHL 10K Hat Trick Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players will receive a sign-up bonus based on their registration location. This promo will unlock a 15-1 odds boost for players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Bet $10 to win $150 in bonuses.

New users in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. Place a cash wager on the NBA, college basketball or any other available matchup. If that bet loses, BetMGM Sportsbook will provide players with five bonus bets that match the initial stake.

NBA Parlay Builder

In addition to these sign-up offers, we encourage players to check out the other in-app offers available on BetMGM Sportsbook. The NBA Parlay Builder is a great way to set up a wager on Wednesday night’s NBA games. This feature lists the biggest stars and the most popular player props.

Take a look at the Wednesday night NBA matchups with the spread (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Philadelphia 76ers (+1.5) vs. Toronto Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers (+1.5) vs. Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers (+1.5) vs. Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat (-6.5) vs. Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves (-16.5) vs. Washington Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans (+14.5) vs. Denver Nuggets

Oklahoma City Thunder (-18.5) vs. Sacramento Kings

Dallas Mavericks (+6.5) vs. New York Knicks

Portland Trail Blazers (+2.5) vs. Chicago Bulls

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar for first-time players with these offers. Set up a new account by clicking on the links and applying the promo codes that correspond with your state. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods. At this point, players are ready to lock in a $10 wager in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or opt for a $1,500 first bet instead. These are flexible offers that provide players with plenty of options on BetMGM Sportsbook.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.