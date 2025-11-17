BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Cowboys vs. Raiders Monday Night Football

. All new users who redeem this bonus code will receive either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet, with the state you are located in being the determining factors over which one you receive.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $1,500 or $150 NFL MNF Offer
The majority of users of BetMGM will receive the $1,500 first bet offer. With this one, you can place a large wager as your first one on the app, up to $1.5K, and receive bonus bets back should that wager settle as a loss. Use this opportunity to either win big initially on BetMGM, or receive a second chance to try again.
Users is select states, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, will receive a different offer with a different strategy. Place a $10 wager on the app, and receive $150 in bonus bets with a winning wager. The important part to note here is that you must win your first bet on the app to redeem the bonus, so make sure to place it on something you are confident in.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: How to Redeem
The first step you need to take is to turn on the location settings of your cell phone or home computer. This geolocation will ensure that you receive the available BetMGM bonus code offer in your state.
You will then need to use the following personal and financial information to complete your registration:
- Legal name
- Age
- Mailing address
- Email address
- Initial cash deposit that covers your first wager
- Deposit option, like an online bank, debit card or ApplePay
In the event you are credited with bonus bets, the sportsbook will give you seven (7) days to use them on any available markets on BetMGM. Once those seven (7) days are over, any unused bets will expire.
NFL Promos on BetMGM Monday Night
Dive into Monday Night Football tonight between the Cowboys and Raiders by taking advantage of these different promotions offered on the app. The Cowboys are decently favored tonight, -3.5 points on the spread and -190 on the moneyline.
Playing on MNF tonight on BetMGM gives you two different promos to dive into, detailed below:
- NFL SGP Boost: Place a same-game parlay for MNF tonight, and BetMGM will boost the payout. With two bad defenses, this could be an overs game, with players such as Ashton Jeanty, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb all having good matchups.
- First TD Second Chance: Place a wager on a player to score the first touchdown tonight, and receive bonus bets back should that player score the second touchdown. The favorite to score first tonight is Javonte Williams at +550 odds, but CeeDee Lamb is the better value play at +700.