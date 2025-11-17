BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Cowboys vs. Raiders Monday Night Football

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to receive one of two fantastic, state dependent, offers on BetMGM Sign up with theto receive one of two fantastic, state dependent, offers on BetMGM



. All new users who redeem this bonus code will receive either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet, with the state you are located in being the determining factors over which one you receive.







Those located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, the welcome offer available to you becomes a “bet $10, win $150 bonus” deal. Wager $10 cash on your first bet and unlock a $150 bonus in return if you win.

Those located in all other valid BetMGM locations will instead receive the $1,500 first bet offer, which allows you to place a large wager as your first bet on BetMGM, and get bonus bets back should that initial bet settle as a loss.

Sign up now with this BetMGM bonus code TOP150 for the Cowboys vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football and the NBA slate tonight to start locking in bonuses.