Live Radio
Home » Sports » Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365:…

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Unlock $200 Bonus for NFL MNF, NBA Games Tonight

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Choose between two fantastic welcome offers when signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. There are two options available, but bet365 is generous enough to allow you to decide between the two offers, as opposed to being forced into one.



For the first option, a $5 wager on bet365 will automatically result in a $200 bonus, regardless of the outcome of that initial wager. Alternatively, the other option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net available for new customers who would rather make a hefty wager and receive bonus bets back should that first bet lose.
There are plenty of options to dive into these welcome offers Monday night. Of course, there is Monday Night Football, which tonight features the Cardinals vs. the Cowboys. There are also 10 NBA games, and, for the first time of the 2025-2026 season, college hoops as well.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL, NBA Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
In-App Promos Cardinals-Cowboys 50% SGP Profit Boost, NBA 30% SGP Profit Boost, NCAAB 30% SGP Profit Boost, NFL Early Payout, 100% Parlay Boost, etc. 
Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On November 3, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Take advantage of this opportunity to choose between two offers when you sign up with bet365. After you register using this bonus code, the sportsbook will give you the choice between two options, detailed below:

  • Risk $5, Get $200 Bonus: This tends to be the most popular option, as you are able to claim these $200 bonus bets guaranteed with a $5 wager. The outcome of the initial wager does not matter.
  • $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net: For this risk takers out there. Back up your first wager on bet365, up to $1,000, with this option. Place your first bet and receive bonus bets back if it ends up losing.

Steps for Using the Bet365 Bonus Code

Start betting on NFL action after taking these easy steps to score a bonus.

  1. Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.
  2. Provide your email address, date of birth and other account information to confirm your identity.
  3. Deposit $10 or more with PayPal, a debit card or another accepted payment method.
  4. Place a $5 bet on any game to gain a $200 bonus or wager up to $1,000 using a safety net.

The result of your opening $5 bet doesn’t matter when selecting the $200 bonus, while a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund.

NFL, NBA Bet Boosts Monday Night

Playing on bet365 features a ton of different benefits for customers, one of which is the bet boosts tab.

On nights like tonight it can be overwhelming trying to decide what to play between all the games. One way to make it easier is to scroll through the bet boosts tab on each sport, which are essentially same-game parlays that are pre selected by the sportsbook, with their payout boosted.

Here are some examples for the games tonight between MNF and the NBA:

  • CD + GP: CeeDee Lamb & George Picks to record 60+ Receiving Yards & Anytime TD Each (+1600)
  • Knight & J: Javonte Williams Anytime TD + Zonovan Knight 80+ Rushing Yards & Anytime TD (+1200)
  • The Greek Freak: Bucks ML + Giannis Antetokounmpo 30+ Points & 7+ Assists (+260)
  • The Durantula: Kevin Durant 30+ Points, 3+ Assists & 5+ Rebounds (+600)

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

Bet365
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up