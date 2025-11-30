Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for NFL, $365 MO Pre-Launch Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a full slate of NFL Week 13 action highlighted by the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Cleveland Browns, now is an excellent time for new bettors to get involved. By using the bet365 bonus code WEEK365,you can either place a simple $5 wager on any market—like the 49ers to cover the -5 spread—and receive $150 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose.

In Missouri:

Alternatively, those in Missouri can now grab a $365 pre-registration bonus before sports betting begins midnight local time tonight.

bet365 Bonus Code WEEK365 for Missouri and NFL Week 13

New users signing up with bet365 have the flexibility to choose their preferred welcome offer by using the promo code WTOP365 . The first option is a “Bet $5, Get $150” deal. With this promotion, you simply place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, including the 49ers vs. Browns game, and you will receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses.

Alternatively, new customers can opt for a larger safety net on their first wager. The second choice is a $1,000 Safety Net Bet. If you select this offer, your first cash bet is protected up to $1,000. Should that bet lose, you will receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets. This offer is ideal for those looking to make a more significant initial play, perhaps on the 49ers moneyline or the game total. Those in Missouri can claim the special elevated $365 state launch bonus with the links above.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns Odds & Analysis

The visiting San Francisco 49ers enter this contest as clear favorites, reflecting their superior record and offensive output this season. The Cleveland Browns, playing on their home turf, are significant underdogs as they look for a major upset.

Bet Type San Francisco 49ers Cleveland Browns Spread -5 (-115) +5 (-105) Moneyline -250 +205 Total Points Over 35.5 (-110) Under 35.5 (-110)

The betting lines heavily favor the 49ers, and their season performance backs it up. San Francisco has been dominant as a favorite this season, posting a 6-1 record straight up and an impressive 5-2 (71.4%) record against the spread in those seven games. Recent trends show they are heating up, covering the spread in four straight games as a favorite and in three of their last four games overall.

Conversely, the Browns have struggled mightily in the underdog role. In nine games as an underdog this season, they have managed just two wins against seven losses (2-7). Their performance against the spread in those games is also below .500 at 4-5. The challenge steepens when considering the quality of their opponent; Cleveland is just 1-7 straight up and against the spread in their last eight games versus teams with a winning record.

