Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA Cup Games Friday

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA Friday
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
|In-App Promos
|NBA 50% SGP Profit Boost, NCAAF 30% SGP Profit Boost, MLS 30% SGP Profit Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|November 7, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
The first games start at 7:10 p.m. ET between the Celtics-Magic and Cavaliers-Wizards, with games going on all the way until the 10 p.m. slate, which is when the Warriors-Nuggets and Thunder-Kings tip off.
This is a fun NBA slate that can be made even more fun with this welcome offer on bet365. You will not see many other chances to choose your own reward when you sign up, as most sportsbooks just force a welcome offer on all users.
That is not the case at bet365, who allows users to choose between a guaranteed $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.
Signing Up With the Bet365 Bonus Code
New customers can complete these steps on Wednesday to claim bonus bets for NBA, NHL and NFL games this week.
- Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.
- Provide your date of birth, email address, full name and residential address.
- Use PayPal, online banking or another payment method to make a deposit of $10 or more.
- Place a $5 bet to redeem a $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.
The result of your $5 bet doesn’t matter, but a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund.
NBA Bet Boosts Friday on Bet365
It can be overwhelming on days like today when there are 11 games, but that is where something like the bet boosts tab can help.
On this tab you will find pre-selected SGPs for the games, with their payout boosted for the user benefit. There are going to be a bunch of options across all sports, with some of the best NBA boosts for tonight listed below:
- Paolo Banchero, Jaylen Brown & Franz Wagner 5+ 1st Q Points Each (+230)
- Victor Wembanyama 25+ Points, 10+ Rebounds & 4+ Blocks (+300)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo 30+ Points, 7+ Assists & 7+ Rebounds (+200)
- Nikola Jokic 30+, Jonathan Kuminga 25+, Jamal Murray 20+ & Jimmy Butler 15+ Points (+1400)
Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.