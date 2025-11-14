Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA Cup, CFB, NFL Week 11 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

An exciting Friday night of NBA action, highlighted by a clash between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, presents the perfect opportunity for new bettors to get in on the action with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. New users can choose their preferred welcome offer: either a “Bet $5, Get $200” deal that awards $200 in bonus bets after an initial $5 wager (win or lose), or a “$1,000 First Bet Safety Net” that refunds a losing first bet up to $1,000 in bonus bets.







This choice gives you flexibility whether you want to place a wager on Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs, who have been an offensive juggernaut with their +7.7 net rating, or on another matchup like the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons.

bet365 bonus code WTOP365 for NBA Friday, November 12

The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 unlocks one of two powerful welcome offers for new customers, giving you a strategic advantage when wagering on Friday’s NBA slate. You can choose your path: either secure $200 in bonus bets with just a $5 wager, or protect your first bet up to $1,000.

This is an ideal way to back a team like the San Antonio Spurs, who boast an impressive +7.7 net rating, or bet on their high-scoring trend, as they’ve hit the over in 100% of their last five games.

The “Bet $5, Get $200” is a fantastic low-risk, high-reward option, as the bonus is guaranteed regardless of your bet’s outcome. Alternatively, the “$1,000 First Bet Safety Net” provides peace of mind for a more significant opening wager, refunding your stake in bonus bets if it doesn’t win. Both promotions offer excellent value for tackling the NBA odds, whether you’re taking the Spurs at -2.5 against the Warriors or another market entirely.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Choose Your Sign-Up Bonus

Using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 at registration puts you in the driver’s seat by letting you choose your preferred welcome promotion. The first option is a “Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets” deal. This low-risk, high-reward offer is straightforward: place your first real-money wager of just $5 on any market, and bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Alternatively, you can opt for the “$1,000 First Bet Safety Net.” This promotion is designed for those who want to make a larger initial wager with a layer of protection. If your first bet loses, your stake will be refunded in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

This is a great way to confidently bet on a team like the Spurs, who are playing with a +7.7 net rating, or take a shot at the over (233.5), knowing you have a second chance if the bet doesn’t hit.

NBA Friday Night Odds

Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs

Spread : Spurs -2.5 (-110) Total : O/U 233.5



In terms of how to use the bet365 bonus code, it stands to reason that plenty of attention will be on the Warriors-Spurs matchup.

The marquee game takes us to the Frost Bank Center, where the San Antonio Spurs are slight 2.5-point favorites against the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs have been powered by the phenomenal play of Victor Wembanyama, who is having a monster season, averaging 26.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, and an astounding 3.6 blocks per game. San Antonio boasts an impressive +7.7 net rating and has been a reliable bet for high-scoring affairs, hitting the over in 100% of their last five contests.

Golden State counters with its own superstar duo. Stephen Curry is pouring in 27.1 points per game, while Jimmy Butler III has been an efficient force, averaging 19.1 points with a 66.0% True Shooting percentage. However, the Warriors will be shorthanded, missing forward Jonathan Kuminga due to a knee injury. With San Antonio’s offense clicking and Golden State’s proven firepower, the 233.5-point total suggests a potential shootout—a trend the Spurs have fully embraced recently.

How to Claim Your bet365 Bonus

Activating your chosen bet365 welcome offer is a straightforward process that can be completed in minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up before the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs tip off:

Register Your Account: Click on any of the links on this page to be directed to the bet365 sign-up page. You will need to provide standard personal information to create and verify your new account. No bonus code is necessary to be entered during this process. Be sure to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Make an Initial Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum deposit of just $5 using one of the many secure and convenient payment methods available. Choose Your Offer: Once registered, you’ll be prompted to select your preferred sign-up bonus—either the “Bet $5, Get $200” or the “$1,000 First Bet Safety Net.” Place Your Qualifying Wager: With your account funded, you’re ready to make your first bet. You could place a $5 wager on the Spurs to cover the -2.5 spread at home, or use the $1,000 Safety Net to confidently bet the over on 233.5 points, a mark San Antonio has surpassed in 100% of its last five contests.

After your qualifying bet settles, you will either receive your $200 in bonus bets (for the first offer) or, if your first bet loses, get your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,000 (for the second offer).