Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Late CFB, NFL Week 9

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 in time for the late slate of College Football Week 10 games, headlined by Oklahoma vs. Tennessee. Those who sign up with this code will be able to redeem either a $200 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet, user choice on which one they prefer.

Create a new account and place a $5 bet on any game, which is all it takes to secure the $200 bonus. The other option is for players who want to raise the stakes with a large wager, and can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

There are plenty of night NCAAF games to dive into tonight, before getting a head start on the NFL Sunday slate headlined by Chiefs-Bills, Colts-Steelers and Vikings-Lions.

Activate bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and use a $5 bet to win a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NCAAF 30% SGP Profit Boost, Parlay Boost up to 100%, NFL, NCAAF Bet Boosts, Early Payout Specials, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NCAAF Saturday, NFL Sunday or any other sport and market, which is all it takes to lock in this $200 bonus. There is no need to sweat out that first bet, as you will receive the bonus win or lose.

Players who want to go bigger can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead. Anyone who loses on the safety net bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses. Of course, anyone who picks a winner on that first bet will receive straight cash winnings.

Getting Started With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on bet365 Sportsbook. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Head to bet365 to start signing up. Apply bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Any losses on the safety net bet will be offset with up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Best NFL Bet Boosts Sunday

There are some high profile teams on bye this week, such as the Eagles and Buccaneers, but still plenty of matchups to dive into for the Sunday slate. Sunday Night Football is a fun one, with the Commanders and Seahawks facing off in primetime.

Those who have signed up and are looking for additional ways to get in on the action should check out the bet boosts tab on bet365. There are going to be boosted same-game parlays for each game, with some highlights below:

D’Andre Swift, Ja’Marr Chase, Rome Odunze & Samaje Perine Anytime TD (+2200)

Jonathan Taylor, Jaylen Warren, D.K. Metcalf & Tyler Warren Anytime TD (+1400)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Jordan Mason & David Montgomery 50+ Rushing Yards Each (+800)

Rashee Rice, Khalil Shakir & Travis Kelce 60+ Receiving Yards (+1000)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Deebo Samuel, Zach Charbonnet & Jacory Croskey Merritt Anytime TD (+2200)

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.