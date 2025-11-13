Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Jets-Patriots + NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users are able to receive the welcome offer of their choice when redeeming the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. There are two offers available for new users on bet365, which users can decide between for the games Thursday between the NFL and NBA here .





New users can place a $5 bet on TNF, the NBA tonight, or any other game to unlock a $200 bonus as the first option to choose from. Anyone who wants to go bigger on a first bet can do so with a $1,000 safety net bet. Any losses on that initial wager will be offset with a refund in bonuses, up to the $1K amount.

Redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $200 NFL Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos TNF SGP Safety Net Bet, NBA SGP 30% Profit Boost, NHL SGP 30% Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a unique opportunity to choose how you would like to get your account started on bet65. The majority of sportsbooks just force one offer on all users. Instead, bet365 provides two options and allows users to choose between the two.

The safer option, and what ends up being the most popular one, is the first offer that guarantees a $200 bonus. All you need to do to redeem this is place a $5 wager on bet365, as the bonus will be received regardless of the outcome of that initial wager.

The safety net bet option is for those looking to place a substantial wager on bet365 for the chance at a high payout. This offer backs up your first wager on the app, should it settle as a loss.

NBA, NFL Thursday Betting Promos on Bet365

There are a ton of different ways to get in on the action by playing on bet365. First things first, of course, is to make sure you have redeemed the welcome offer.

From there, check out the bet boosts tab for boosted same-game parlays for each and every game tonight between TNF, the three NBA games and the NHL slate. These are for people looking to sweat out something in a game, but unsure of where to start.

There are also multiple promotions for the games as well. Football fans can enjoy a safety net bet specifically for a Thursday Night Football SGP. Just place a same-game parlay for Patriots-Jets tonight, and receive your stake back in bonus bets if it closes as a loss.

There are also additional promos available in the form of 30% SGP profit boosts for both the NBA and NHL.

How to Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Creating a new account on bet365 Sportsbook is the only way to secure these offers. Apply bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for the $200 bonus or the $1,000 safety net bet. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods. Finally, bet $5 to win the $200 bonus or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead. Remember, any losses on the safety net bet will be offset with up to $1,000 in bonuses.