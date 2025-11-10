Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Eagles vs. Packers Monday Night Football

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $200 MNF Bonus
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
|In-App Promos
|50% NFL MNF SGP Profit Boost, 30% NBA SGP Profit Boost, 100% Parlay Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|November 10, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
There are two different options to choose from after signing up and redeeming this welcome offer on bet365. Each offer has their pros and cons, depending on what are you looking to gain after signing up.
- Risk $5 for a $200 bonus. This is the easiest option and is the most popular, as you are guaranteed to receive the $200 bonus after the initial wager on bet365. The outcome of your first bet does not matter.
- $1,000 safety net bet. For you risk-takers out there, you can place a large wager on MNF, or any other game tonight, and receive bonus bets back if that large wager ends up losing.
No matter which offer you choose, once you are signed up make sure to check out the additional offers on the app, with some NFL offers detailed below.
And while Eagles-Packers is the highlight Monday, be sure to check out the bet365 promos for NBA season, including early payouts and daily odds boosts.
Monday Night Football SGP Profit Boost
The Eagles head to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers tonight, as slight underdogs. With a fun game like this, bet365 is offering a massive 50% profit boost on a 3+ leg same-game parlay placed for the game tonight.
Here are some looks we like for this game:
- Devonta Smith 50+ Receiving Yards
- Romeo Doubs 50+ Receiving Yards
- Christian Watson o20.5 Longest Reception
- Boosted from +450 to +770
There are also boosted pre-populated same-game parlays for the tonight which you can check out on the bet boosts tab on the bet365 app.
How to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code
Take these simple steps on Sunday to make your picks on Week 10 of the NFL season.
- Head to the sportsbook to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.
- Fill in your full name, email address and date of birth.
- Make a deposit of $10 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking.
- Place a $5 bet to score a $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.
The result of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter when selecting the $200 bonus. On the other hand, a loss with the safety net will cause a bonus refund.