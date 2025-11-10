Live Radio
Home » Sports » Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365:…

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Eagles-Packers Monday Night

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
All new users have the choice between two fantastic welcome offers when signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. We have a full week of NFL games ahead of us, and it starts with the Week 10 finale between the Eagles and Packers on Monday Night Football. New users who redeem this bonus code offer are able to choose between a $200 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 safety net bet.



A $5 bet will automatically result in a $200 bonus after signing up, as the result of that wager does not matter so the bonus will be received guaranteed win or lose. The other option for new users to choose from is a $1,000 first-bet safety net, which causes a bonus refund following a loss.
Sunday’s during football season are the best, as you can dive into a full slate. It is even more fun when you are able to redeem bonus bets, which is exactly what you can do on bet365 by signing up today.
So, head to the sportsbook and apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to choose between a $200 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL Sunday

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
In-App Promos 30% NFL SGP Profit Boost, Man City-Liverpool 50% Super Boost, 30% NBA SGP Profit Boost, etc. 
Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On November 10, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

In what may be the game of the week, the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles will look to keep the Packers from exacting revenge for last season’s divisional round loss. Jordan Love and the Packers come in as a 1.5-point favorite in this primetime showdown.

All it takes is a $5 wager to redeem the first offer, which is a $200 bonus, while you can also make a substantial wager on the app, up to $1,000, and receive bonus bets should that initial wager lose.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Sign Up and Redeem

New customers can complete these steps on Wednesday to claim bonus bets for NBA, NHL and NFL games this week.

  1. Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.
  2. Provide your date of birth, email address, full name and residential address.
  3. Use PayPal, online banking or another payment method to make a deposit of $10 or more.
  4. Place a $5 bet to redeem a $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

The result of your $5 bet doesn’t matter, but a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund.

Best NFL Bet Boosts & Promotions on Bet365 Today

There are a ton of ways to enjoy the NFL slate today on bet365, ranging from multiple promotions and bet boosts for every single game. There are two separate NFL same-game parlays, one for the early games and another for Eagles vs. Packers. First, get a 50% super profit boost on MNF same-game parlays.

Meanwhile, check out these game specials:

Saquon Barkley 70+ rush yards, Josh Jacobs 70+ rush yards and both players to score TDs (+850)

  • Jalen Hurts 2+ TDs and 40+ rush yards (+1200)
  • A.J. Brown 5+ receptions, 80+ receiving yards and TD (+600)
  • Jalen Hurts 200+ pass yards, 50+ rush yards and 2+ pass TD (+1100)

 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

Bet365
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up