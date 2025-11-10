Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for Eagles-Packers Monday Night

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL Sunday
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
|In-App Promos
|30% NFL SGP Profit Boost, Man City-Liverpool 50% Super Boost, 30% NBA SGP Profit Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|November 10, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
In what may be the game of the week, the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles will look to keep the Packers from exacting revenge for last season’s divisional round loss. Jordan Love and the Packers come in as a 1.5-point favorite in this primetime showdown.
All it takes is a $5 wager to redeem the first offer, which is a $200 bonus, while you can also make a substantial wager on the app, up to $1,000, and receive bonus bets should that initial wager lose.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Sign Up and Redeem
New customers can complete these steps on Wednesday to claim bonus bets for NBA, NHL and NFL games this week.
- Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.
- Provide your date of birth, email address, full name and residential address.
- Use PayPal, online banking or another payment method to make a deposit of $10 or more.
- Place a $5 bet to redeem a $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.
The result of your $5 bet doesn’t matter, but a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund.
Best NFL Bet Boosts & Promotions on Bet365 Today
There are a ton of ways to enjoy the NFL slate today on bet365, ranging from multiple promotions and bet boosts for every single game. There are two separate NFL same-game parlays, one for the early games and another for Eagles vs. Packers. First, get a 50% super profit boost on MNF same-game parlays.
Meanwhile, check out these game specials:
Saquon Barkley 70+ rush yards, Josh Jacobs 70+ rush yards and both players to score TDs (+850)
- Jalen Hurts 2+ TDs and 40+ rush yards (+1200)
- A.J. Brown 5+ receptions, 80+ receiving yards and TD (+600)
- Jalen Hurts 200+ pass yards, 50+ rush yards and 2+ pass TD (+1100)