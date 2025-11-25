Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for NBA + College Basketball Tuesday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

An exciting night of NBA basketball awaits on November 26







Also in play are dozens of NCAAB games and the forthcoming NFL Week 13 schedule that kicks off on Thanksgiving Day.

New users can explore available offers and how to get started with a first cash bet—perhaps on the Lakers, who are powered by the league's best 50.6% field goal percentage.

You could confidently place a larger bet on a player prop, like Tyrese Maxey continuing his torrid scoring pace of 33.0 points per game.

NBA Odds Tonight

Here’s a look at the odds for tonight’s games, provided by bet365.

Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers Time: November 26, 01:00 AM UTC Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA Spread: Orlando -3 (-115) | Philadelphia +3 (-105) Total: Over/Under 228.5 (-110/-110) Moneyline: Orlando -155 | Philadelphia +130

LA Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers Time: November 26, 04:00 AM UTC Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA Spread: LA Clippers +6.5 (-110) | Los Angeles -6.5 (-110) Total: Over/Under 229 (-110/-110) Moneyline: LA Clippers +205 | Los Angeles -250



The schedule features two compelling matchups, starting with an Eastern Conference battle where both the Magic and 76ers have been scoring at an identical clip of 118.3 points per game. Injuries loom large, with Philadelphia missing Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) and Orlando without star forward Paolo Banchero (groin). The Sixers will need a heroic effort from Tyrese Maxey, who is listed as probable despite a shoulder issue and has been spectacular this season, averaging 33.0 points and 7.8 assists.

Later, the “Battle of LA” takes center stage. The Lakers are favored by 6.5 points, powered by an offense that leads the league in field goal percentage (50.6%). Luka Dončić is putting up staggering numbers with 34.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game, complemented by Austin Reaves’ 27.6 PPG.

