Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for CBB, NBA, 49ers vs. Panthers MNF

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Choose your own adventure by signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive one of two fantastic welcome offers, your choice on which one you receive. All new users who sign up can pick from either a guaranteed $150 bonus or a $1,000 first bet safety net to use on college hoops, NBA games, or Panthers vs. 49ers Monday Night Football here .







Place a $5 wager on MNF tonight, or any other sport and market to automatically receive the $150 bonus. As soon as that starting wager is placed, no matter the outcome, you will receive the bonus.

The $1,000 bet safety net will instead back up your first bet with bonus bets. If that starting bet settles as a loss, you will receive bonus bets in the amount of your original stake.

So, activate the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to choose between either a $150 bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL MNF Tonight

Of the two welcome offers, the first option for the $150 bonus ends up being the most popular. Most bettors like this option because it is straight forward and you are guaranteed the bonus bets no matter what.

You could go as bold as you want with MNF tonight, such as the Panthers in an upset at +300 odds, or back 49ers stud RB Christian McCaffrey to rush for 100+ yards at +215 odds. Either way, the $150 bonus will be yours.

The first bet safety net is instead meant for customers who want to place a larger wager for a higher payout. This option backs up your first wager on the app should it settle as a loss, up to $1,000.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Sign Up

The sportsbook will have clear instructions on when you can upload the Bet365 and at what point you can pick your welcome deal. Use your full name, age, home address and geolocate your device to begin your application.

Bet365 will require a cash deposit be made prior to placing your starting bet. The amount of this deposit should cover your entire first bet and be made from a secure payment option, like a debit card or online bank account.

Bonuses you receive from either promotional option will stay in your account for seven (7) days. These bets can be spread throughout the sportsbook during that time span but will expire if not used within seven (7) days.

NFL MNF SGP Super Boost on Bet365

Those looking at this Monday Night Football game tonight between the Panthers and the 49ers will be delighted to hear that there is a 50% super profit boost to any same-game parlay placed for the game tonight.

One aspect about the game tonight is that this is a matchup between Christian McCaffrey and his old team in the Carolina Panthers. If you think he has a chance to have a true blow up type of game, you can back him in an SGP for a boost:

Christian McCaffrey 2+ TDs, 50+ Receiving Yards & 100+ Rushing Yards

Boosted to +1420.

This is something he has done in two games this year, so it is not out of the realm of possibility in what could be a big game in primetime tonight.