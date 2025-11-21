Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus as NBA Cup Games Resume Friday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Etiher way, this flexibility is perfect for tonight's slate featuring a high-scoring showdown between the Nuggets and Rockets with a massive 235.5 point total, or the lopsided Celtics-Nets matchup where Boston sits as 14.5-point home favorites.

NBA Odds & Schedule Tonight

Here’s tonight’s NBA slate with the latest betting lines from major sportsbooks:

Brooklyn Nets @ Boston Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

TD Garden, Boston, MA Spread: BOS -14.5 (-115) | BKN +14.5 (-105)

BOS -14.5 (-115) | BKN +14.5 (-105) Total: O/U 222.5 (O -105 / U -115)

O/U 222.5 (O -105 / U -115) Moneyline: BOS -1111 | BKN +675

Denver Nuggets @ Houston Rockets

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Toyota Center, Houston, TX Spread: HOU -2.5 (-110) | DEN +2.5 (-110)

HOU -2.5 (-110) | DEN +2.5 (-110) Total: O/U 235.5 (O -110 / U -110)

O/U 235.5 (O -110 / U -110) Moneyline: HOU -139 | DEN +115

The marquee matchup features two elite offenses as the Denver Nuggets visit the Houston Rockets. The 235.5 total reflects legitimate scoring potential—Denver leads the league in offensive rating (121.0) and scoring (124.6 PPG), powered by Nikola Jokić’s phenomenal play. Jokić has recorded nine triple-doubles in 14 games while averaging 36.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 9.8 assists over his last five contests.

Houston enters on a five-game winning streak, scoring 123.9 PPG with a 120.5 offensive rating. Kevin Durant (27.8 PPG over his last five) and Alperen Şengün anchor their attack. Şengün has logged double-doubles in each of his last five games, averaging 24.4 points and 11.4 rebounds during that span.

The Celtics-Nets game presents a different angle, with Boston heavily favored at home. The Celtics have won four of five while Brooklyn has dropped four of five. Jaylen Brown has been consistent for Boston, averaging 26.4 points over his last five appearances.

