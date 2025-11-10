Belgium’s Courtois likely to miss World Cup qualifiers due to muscle injury

BRUSSELS (AP) — Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss Belgium’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers because of a…

Madrid said in a statement on Monday the 33-year-old Courtois has been diagnosed with an injury “to the long abductor muscle in his right leg” after undergoing medical tests with the club. The Spanish league side did not specify how long he will be sidelined, saying only that “his recovery will be assessed.”

The Belgian federation has yet to comment on the announcement. Belgium is already missing Kevin De Bruyne, who has a severe lesion to his thigh muscle and is out for several months.

Belgium currently tops Group J ahead of North Macedonia and Wales. It faces Kazakhstan in Astana on Saturday before hosting Liechtenstein in Liège on Nov. 18. The Red Devils will qualify directly for next year’s World Cup in the United States if they beat Kazakhstan.

Courtois returned to the Belgium team in March after a 21-month absence. He abruptly left the team in June 2023 ahead of a European Championship qualifier after falling out with Belgium’s then-coach, Domenico Tedesco. Their feud, which began over a captaincy dispute and was dubbed “Courtoisgate,” quickly escalated and damaged their relationship beyond repair.

The appointment of Rudi Garcia as the new coach this year paved the way for Courtois’ return. The veteran goalkeeper has made 107 appearances for Belgium.

