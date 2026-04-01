White Sox postpone their home opener against the Blue Jays to Friday

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have postponed their home opener to Friday because of rain and thunderstorms in…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have postponed their home opener to Friday because of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.

The White Sox were scheduled to kick off their home schedule on Thursday against Toronto. But the decision was made to reschedule the game for Friday, an off day in the three-game series.

The team announced the move before Wednesday’s game at Miami.

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