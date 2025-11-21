2026 World Cup: Australia and Uzbekistan to host FIFA-backed warmup mini-tournaments

ZURICH (AP) — World Cup qualifiers Australia and Uzbekistan will prepare for the tournament by hosting FIFA-backed tournaments of intercontinental…

ZURICH (AP) — World Cup qualifiers Australia and Uzbekistan will prepare for the tournament by hosting FIFA-backed tournaments of intercontinental friendlies in March, soccer’s governing body said Friday.

The “FIFA Series” of mini-tournaments designed to help developing soccer nations debuted two years ago and will add the first women’s events next year, in Brazil, Ivory Coast and Thailand. Brazil will host the Women’s World Cup in 2027.

Australia and World Cup newcomer Uzbekistan are among 42 teams which have secured a spot in the 48-team tournament being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Six more places will be decided by playoffs in March.

Uzbekistan hired coach Fabio Cannavaro, who captained Italy to the 2006 title, after advancing from its Asian qualifying group in June

The 42 teams are free to organize their own warm-up games during the nine-day international break in March, and often pick opponents based on which teams they will play in the World Cup group stage.

Storied men’s teams like defending champion Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Germany and Spain have few problems finding opponents. The U.S. is expected to face Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo in March.

The FIFA Series “provides a pathway for national teams that rarely face opponents from other continents,” the governing body said.

Other mini-tournament hosts in March include Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan from European soccer body UEFA, Indonesia from Asia, Mauritius and Rwanda in Africa, plus Puerto Rico in the north American region known as CONCACAF.

In 2024, the first FIFA-backed mini-tournaments were hosted by Algeria, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. The highest profile event in Egypt was won by Croatia.

