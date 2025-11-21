2025 MLB Non-Tender Free Agents

ATHLETICS (1) — JJ Bledey, of. BALTIMORE (1) — Albert Suárez, rhp. BOSTON (2) — Nathaniel Lowe, 1b; Josh Winckowski,…

ATHLETICS (1) — JJ Bledey, of.

BALTIMORE (1) — Albert Suárez, rhp.

BOSTON (2) — Nathaniel Lowe, 1b; Josh Winckowski, rhp.

CHICAGO (3) — Cam Booser, lhp; Tim Elko, 1b; Mike Tauchman, of.

CLEVELAND (3) — Will Brennan, of; Nic Enright, rhp; Sam Hentges, lhp.

DETROIT (7) — Dugan Darnell, rhp; Jason Foley, rhp; Sean Guenther, lhp; Andy Ibanez, 3b; Jack Little, rhp; Tyler Mattison, rhp; Tanney Rainey, rhp.

HOUSTON (1) — Ramón Urías, inf-of.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Taylor Clarke, rhp; MJ Melendez, of.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Gustavo Campero, of; Sebastian Rivero, c.

MINNESOTA (1) — DaShawn Keirsey Jr., of.

NEW YORK (5) — Michael Arias, rhp; Jake Cousins, rhp; Scott Effross, rhp; Ian Hamilton, rhp; Mark Leiter Jr., rhp.

SEATTLE (3) — Gregory Santos, rhp; Tayler Saucedo, lhp; Trent Thornton, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Jake Fraley, of; Christopher Morel, 3b.

TEXAS (4) — Adolis García, of; Jonah Heim, Josh Sborz, rhp; Jacob Webb, rhp.

ARIZONA (2) — Tommy Henry, lhp; Taylor Rashi, rhp.

ATLANTA (2) — Alek Manoah, rhp; Carson Ragsdale, rhp.

CHICAGO (2) — Reese McGuire, c; Eli Morgan, rhp.

CINCINNATI (3) — Will Banfield, c; Roddery Muñoz, rhp; Carson Spiers, rhp.

COLORADO (1) — Michael Toglia, 1b.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Nick Frasso, rhp; Evan Phillips, rhp.

NEW YORK (3) — José Castillo, lhp; Max Kranick, rhp; Danny Young, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Michael Mercado, rhp; Daniel Robert, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (4) — Alexander Canario, of; Colin Holderman, rhp; Dauri Moreta, rhp; Ronny Simon, 2b.

ST. LOUIS (4) — Jorge Alcala, rhp; John King, lhp; Yohel Pozo, c; Sem Robberse, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (2) — Omar Cruz, lhp; Sean Reynolds, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Andrew Knizner, c; Joey Lucchesi, lhp.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.