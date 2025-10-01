Underdog Promo Code WTOP: New $100 Bonus Arrives for MLB Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players can sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP. This is an opportunity for players to grab a welcome bonus ahead of Wednesday’s MLB games. Click here to start signing up.







Set up a new account and start with a $5 pick on the MLB postseason or any other market. This will unlock a $100 bonus no matter what happens to the original pick.

Underdog will have a ton of different ways to get in on the action during October. New players who sign up can start reaping the rewards on MLB, NFL, college football, WNBA, soccer and more. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem Underdog promo code WTOP and use a $5 pick on the MLB postseason to secure a $100 bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Fantasy Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promos for the NFL Gimme Picks, Boosters, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sign up with this Underdog promo and go all in on the MLB postseason. New players can start with a $5 pick on any game. This will unlock a $100 bonus no matter what happens on the original pick.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the MLB postseason on Wednesday. However, there are tons of different options throughout the week. The NFL returns on Thursday with the 49ers and Rams.

Think of this promo as a chance to test out the Underdog app. New players can download the app directly from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

How to Get Started With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Underdog is a quick and hassle-free process. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to start signing up:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Make sure to input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Make sure to input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Start with a $5 pick on the MLB postseason to secure a $100 guaranteed bonus.

Start using this bonus cash to make picks on any game throughout the week.

Wednesday MLB Postseason Schedule

October is here and there are tons of different ways for daily fantasy players to get in on the action. Pick higher or lower on different superstars. Start with picks on Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Manny Machado, Kyle Tucker, Elly De La Cruz and more.

Baseball fans will have no shortage of options during the postseason. Here is a look at the four matchups available coming up on Wednesday: