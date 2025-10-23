Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Picks, Draft Contests

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the Underdog promo code WTOP to start the NBA season or tackle NFL Week 8, starting with Vikings-Chargers. Click here to unlock this welcome offer and make picks on the top players.









Enter your first $5 contest after using the Underdog promo code. New customers will get a $100 bonus for picks and drafts.

We have a packed slate of NBA games on Wednesday, including the Cavaliers vs. Knicks, 76ers vs. Celtics and Spurs vs. Mavericks. There are Higher/Lower markets for all games, giving users the chance to make picks on points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers and more stats.

Sign up here with the Underdog promo code WTOP to get a $100 bonus for NBA picks.

NBA Markets for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions October Profit Boosts, Gimme Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are several ways to use your bonus, with Higher/Lower being the most popular option. Simply pick whether a player will have more or less of a projection. The number of legs in your entry will determine your potential winnings.

Make a standard entry for a shot at the most winnings or flex an entry to still receive a payout if only one leg doesn’t hit. These are just some of the markets you’ll find on Wednesday night:

Jalen Brunson: 26.5 points

Joel Embiid: 8.5 rebounds

Zion Williamson: 38.5 points + rebounds + assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 31.5 points

Kawhi Leonard: 5.5 rebounds

James Harden: 2.5 three-pointers made

Cooper Flagg: 15.5 points

Anthony Edwards: 3.5 three-pointers made

Anthony Davis: 0.5 double doubles

Victor Wembanyama: 35.5 points + rebounds

Check the promotions box for entry boosts. You’ll be able to increase your potential winnings throughout the rest of “Boostober.”

Underdog Promo Code Provides $100 Bonus

Take these easy steps on Wednesday to collect a bonus for NBA picks. New users can create an account within a few minutes.

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your full legal name, date of birth and other relevant information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like PayPal or online banking. Enter a $5 contest to score a guaranteed $100 bonus.

Compete in Daily Drafts

Draft players in each day in new tournaments. For example, enter the “Hump Day Hoops” draft with a $5 entry and compete for a share of the $125,000 prize pool. The rankings show which NBA players are expected to score the most points. Antetokounmpo is the top pick in most drafts, followed by Wembanyama. Follow along on the results tab during games to see how your players are doing.

In addition to the NBA, you’ll find drafts for NFL Week 8. Action begins with the Vikings vs. Chargers on Thursday night. The news feed is helpful for the NFL since there are more injuries. You can check the status of injured players on the mobile app before picking a team.

Register through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Get a $100 bonus for NBA and NFL picks this week.