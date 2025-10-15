Sports on TV for Oct. 20 – 26

Adv18-19
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Oct. 20
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Penn St.
8 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Michigan St.
MLB BASEBALL
5:05 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 6 (If Necessary)
8:05 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ABC — Tampa Bay at Detroit
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Detroit
10 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brentford at West Ham United
_____
Tuesday, Oct. 21
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Kennesaw St. at FIU
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBC — Houston at Oklahoma City
PEACOCK — Houston at Oklahoma City
10 p.m.
NBC — Golden State at L.A. Lakers
PEACOCK — Golden State at L.A. Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Boston
10 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Utah
_____
Wednesday, Oct. 22
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MTSU at Delaware
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Missouri St. at New Mexico St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Santa Clara at Gonzaga
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
8 p.m.
FS1 — TCU at Kansas
10 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at UCLA
GOLF
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, First Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
5 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at New York
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Detroit at Buffalo
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: TBA
_____
Thursday, Oct. 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Alabama at Georgia St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Western at Michigan
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia
8 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
GOLF
5 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, First Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, First Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Second Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
5 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at Indiana
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at L.A. Chargers
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Cooper, Madison, Wis.
_____
Friday, Oct. 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide
Midnight
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Essendon
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Fremantle
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — Melbourne at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
2:05 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
3:10 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
2:25 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
5:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Slim Jim 200, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Texas at Charlotte
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — California at Virginia Tech
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Nevada
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Maryland
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Indiana
8 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Mississippi
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas City at Kansas St.
10 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Washington
GOLF
5 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Second Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, First Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Third Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
4 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
8 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
TBA
FOX — World Series: TBD, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Boston at New York
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at L.A. Lakers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United
_____
Saturday, Oct. 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — Melbourne at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
4:30 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
5:40 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
1:55 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Mississippi at Oklahoma
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
BTN — Rutgers at Purdue
CBSSN — Ohio at E. Michigan
CW — SMU at Wake Forest
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Appalachian St. Old Dominion
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
TNT — Kansas St. at Kansas
TRUTV — Kansas St. at Kansas
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at South Carolina
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
CBS — TBA
CBSSN — FAU at Navy
CW — Toledo at Washington St.
ESPN — TBA
FOX — BYU at Iowa St.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
4:15 p.m.
SECN — TBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Miami
FS1 — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas A&M at LSU
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
CBSSN — Colorado St. at Wyoming
NBC — TBA
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Utah
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama St. at Alabama A&M (Taped)
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The Cup of China, Chongquing, China
GOLF
4 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Second Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
5 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 a.m.
FX — UFC 321 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Noon
FX — UFC 321 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
TBA
FOX — World Series: TBD, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Oklahoma City at Atlanta
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at Boston
7 p.m.
NHLN — Montreal at Vancouver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford FC
_____
Sunday, Oct. 26
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico City Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia
3 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
5 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Stanford at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Arkansas
SECN — Auburn at Oklahoma
3 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina
GOLF
5 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah
GYMNASTICS
Noon
NBC — 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: From Jakarta, Indonesia
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta, N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, Chicago at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at New England, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, San Francisco at Houston
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay at New Orleans
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Denver OR Tennessee at Indianapolis
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at Pittsburgh
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at New Jersey
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — LaLiga: Barcelona at Real Madrid
12:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCage vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, Madison, Wis.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Coopers vs. Team Thompson, Madison, Wis.
_____
