Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, Early NFL Week 8 Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services









The Sleeper promo code activates a 100% deposit match, giving new users the chance to claim up to a $100 bonus for entries. There is also a free pick to include in your first contest.

Take Jalen Brunson to record over 0.5 points + rebounds + assists on Wednesday night. This is an easy leg to add to your opening entry. He is looking to lead the Knicks to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. They’re going up against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers, who are expected to be their biggest threat in the Eastern Conference.

Register here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and get a $100 fantasy bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Wednesday

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos NBA Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Re-Use Boosts, NFL Multiplier Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We have 12 NBA matchups on Wednesday. In addition to the Cavaliers vs. Knicks, browse through markets for the 76ers vs. Celtics, Pelicans vs. Grizzlies, Spurs vs. Mavericks and Kings vs. Suns.

Since it’s the first full slate of games, Sleeper has released a handful of picks on sale. The totals are reduced, making it easier to hit the over.

Kevin Huerter: 11.5 to 8.5 points

Alex Starr: 15.5 to 11.5 points

Cooper Flagg: 16.5 to 12.5 points

Lauri Markkanen: 21.5 to 16.5 points

Evan Mobley: 18.5 to 14.5 points

Trae Young: 24.5 to 19.5 points

Zion Williamson: 25.5 to 20.5 points

Grab $100 Bonus with the Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper allows customers to follow along with live game casts, chat with friends and conduct pre-game research on the mobile app. Begin using a range of unique features after taking these steps to claim the welcome bonus.

Click here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and phone number. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit up to $100.

Your first deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $100. Then, you’ll be ready to make your first entry that includes a free pick.

Use Bonuses for the NFL, World Series

There are additional offers for NFL Week 8 and the World Series. NFL action returns on Thursday with the Vikings vs. Chargers. There is a pick on sale for Jordan Addison, who you can take to record over 46.5 receiving yards. If you don’t get in your first contest until Thursday, another free pick is available for Justin Jefferson.

Game 1 of the World Series is set for Friday night. Customers can use a multiplier boost to take Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run. Instead of 2.67X, the multiplier for this pick has been enhanced to 3.10X.

Sign up through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Get up to a $100 bonus for daily fantasy and start with a free pick.