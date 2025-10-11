Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for College Football, NFL Week 6 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP to collect a bonus for college football and NFL action. Register here to claim a deposit match and begin with a free pick.









The Sleeper promo code activates a 100% deposit match, allowing new customers to score a $100 bonus for daily fantasy. Plus, be sure to find the latest free pick to have a great chance at winning your first contest.

Win up to 1,000X your cash by making picks on passing yards, touchdowns, receptions, rushing yards and other stats. Customers can follow along with live game casts, chat with friends and conduct research on the mobile app. Below, we look at how you can use your bonus for college football and NFL games this weekend.

Register here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and snag a $100 fantasy bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for College Football Entries

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Begin making picks on an exciting college football schedule. There are markets for No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 17 Illinois, No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 14 Missouri, No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 3 Oregon, No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas and more games.

Take Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore to have the better game in the Big Ten matchup. The College Gameday crew will be at this battle between the Hoosiers and Ducks. Oregon is coming off a great win over Penn State.

Claim $100 Bonus with the Sleeper Promo Code

Start making picks on football and other sports after signing up with this welcome offer. New customers in eligible states can create an account within a couple of minutes.

Click here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email, date of birth and residential address. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method.

The amount of your bonus is determined by your initial deposit. Be sure to use all the bonus before it expires and use the “My Picks” tab to keep track of your entries.

Free Pick, Multiplier Boosts for NFL Week 6

NFL action starts early on Sunday with another international game in London, England. The Jets will be taking on the Broncos at 9:30 am ET. There is a free pick for Bo Nix, so you can take the Broncos quarterback to go over 0.5 passing yards.

Combine this free pick with other markets from the 1 pm ET slate. Find markets for the Cardinals vs. Colts, Chargers vs. Dolphins, Patriots vs. Saints, Browns vs. Steelers, Cowboys vs. Panthers, Seahawks vs. Jaguars and Rams vs. Ravens.

There are new multiplier boosts every week for the NFL. For example, you can take Mac Jones to record over 249.5 passing yards at 1.90X. The 49ers will be taking on the Buccaneers in the late afternoon. Check for other boosts on Sunday night for the Lions vs. Chiefs.

Sign up through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim a $100 bonus for daily fantasy.