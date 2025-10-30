Palmeiras beats Liga Deportiva 4-0 to reach Copa Libertadores final

SAO PAULO (AP) — Raphael Veiga scored twice and Palmeiras overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit with a 4-0 victory over…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Raphael Veiga scored twice and Palmeiras overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit with a 4-0 victory over Liga Deportiva of Ecuador on Thursday to advance to the Copa Libertadores final.

Midfielder Veiga scored in the 68th and 82nd minutes after Ramon Sosa and Bruno Fuchs’ first-half goals.

Palmeiras, which won the Copa Libertadores in 1999, 2020 and 2021, will take on Flamengo in an all-Brazilian final on Nov. 29 at estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru.

It guarantees Brazil an eighth title in the past nine editions of the tournament.

Flamengo, playing most of the second half with 10 men, salvaged a scoreless draw with Racing Club on Wednesday to advance 1-0 on aggregate in the earlier semifinal.

