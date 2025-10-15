Oilers shut out Rangers 2-0, New York makes NHL history with third straight home shutout

NEW YORK (AP) — Trent Frederic scored, Stuart Skinner stopped all 30 shots he faced and the back-to-back defending Western…

NEW YORK (AP) — Trent Frederic scored, Stuart Skinner stopped all 30 shots he faced and the back-to-back defending Western Conference-champion Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The Rangers became the first team in NHL history to get shut out in each of their first three home games of a season. Their 180-minute goal drought at Madison Square Garden is the second-longest, behind only the now-defunct Pittsburgh Pirates’ 187:19 in 1928.

Skinner joined Washington’s Charlie Lindgren and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Arturs Silovs in blanking New York over the past eight days. His best save early came after Evan Bouchard turned the puck over, and Skinner denied Will Cuylle on a high-danger scoring chance in front. He also gloved a shot from Sam Carrick with 2:31 left.

Adam Henrique sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:08 left.

Igor Shesterkin turned aside 20 of the 21 shots the Oilers put on net. The only goal he allowed came midway through the second period when Kasperi Kapanen sprung Frederic in all alone past defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and beat Shesterkin five-hole.

New York had opportunities, including consecutive power plays that included 12 seconds of five-on-three time. Fans booed late in the second of those after Edmonton cleared the puck down the ice and again later to express their dissatisfaction.

CAPITALS 3, LIGHTNING 2, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob Chychrun scored 1:19 into overtime and Washington beat Tampa Bay for its third straight win.

Tom Wilson had a goal and two assists, and Aliaksei Protas also scored for Washington, which came in with two straight road wins against the New York Islanders and Rangers. Dylan Strome also had two assists and Logan Thompson finished with 17 saves.

Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, and Alexei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves. The Lightning have lost three of four.

With the score tied 1-1 after two periods, Point gave the Lightning the lead with a power-play goal 1:23 into the third as he tipped Victor Hedman’s shot past Thompson.

Wilson tied it again at 4:56 with Washington’s first power-play goal of the season. The Capitals had failed on their first 10 chances, including two in this game.

The Lightning took a 1-0 lead 7:06 into the game. Off a faceoff in the Capitals’ zone, Anthony Cirelli sent the puck to Ryan McDonagh at the left point. McDonagh then sent a pass to Guentzel on the inside edge at the bottom of the right circle and the forward quickly beat Thompson for his first of the season.

Protas tied it for Washington with 2:22 left in the middle period. Connor McMichael chased down the puck behind the Lightning net and sent a pass back Protas on the left side and he quickly beat Vasilevskiy for his third of the season.

MAPLE LEAFS 7, PREDATORS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson and John Tavares each had a goal and two assists and Toronto snapped a two-game skid with a win over Nashville.

Auston Matthews had two goals, including an empty-netter, and Jake McCabe and Bobby McMann also scored for Toronto. Cayden Primeau made 26 saves. William Nylander had two assists and added an empty-net goal. Matthew Knies finished with three assists.

Nick Perbix had a goal and an assist, and Michael McCarron, Erik Haula and Roman Josi scored for Nashville. Justus Annunen stopped 21 shots in a matchup of backup goaltenders.

Primeau, who was picked off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes last week with Joseph Woll away from the Maple Leafs due to a family matter, registered his first NHL victory since Nov. 27, 2024, with the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube called a timeout after Nashville scored goals 44 seconds apart in the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit. The Maple Leafs pushed ahead when Tavares scored his first goal of the season by banging home a loose puck after a nifty give-and-go between Nylander and Ekman-Larsson. McMann made it 4-2 through 40 minutes.

CANADIENS 5, KRAKEN 4, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored his second goal of the game at 3:25 of overtime to give Montreal a win over Seattle.

Canadiens rookie standout Ivan Demidov tied the game with less than three minutes left in the third period, forcing OT.

Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach also scored for Montreal. Samuel Montembeault made 18 saves as the Canadiens ran their winning streak to three games in the opener of a four-game homestand.

Caufield scored in a fourth straight Canadiens home opener. Newhook scored his first goal of the season in his 300th career NHL game. The goal was assisted by defenseman Alexandre Carrier, who played in his 300th game.

Jaden Schwartz, Jani Nyman, Jamie Oleksiak and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, who dropped their first game of the season and the opener of a six-game trip. Joey Daccord stopped 17 shots.

McCann scored in his third straight game to start the season and also had an assist.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice to lead Vegas to a win over Calgary.

Kaedan Korczak also scored for the Golden Knights, and Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal with seven seconds left.

Vegas starting goalie Adin Hill stopped eight of 10 shots in the first period, but did not return for the second period because of a lower-body injury. Akira Schmid stopped the 19 shots he faced in relief.

Eichel has four goals and five assists, and Mark Stone has six assists in four games for Vegas.

Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman scored for the Flames. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves in the loss.

STARS 5, WILD 2

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored on a power play to extend his season-opening goal streak to three games, Jake Oettinger stopped 39 shots and Dallas won its home opener over Minnesota.

Johnston, the 22-year-old in his fourth NHL season, is the first Stars player since Alexander Radulov in 2018-19 to have a goal in each of the first three games.

The Stars are 3-0 in Glen Gulutzan’s return as their head coach. This is only the third time since moving to Dallas before the 1993-94 season for them to score at least three goals in each of their first three games, and they have now won their last six home openers.

Dallas led 3-0 on Matt Duchene’s power-play goal 1:31 into the second period, on a puck hit into the crease that deflected off defenseman Jake Middleton’s skate and and past goalie Filip Gustavsson, who finished with 20 saves. Esa Lindell scored from the top of the right circle 5:37 into the game, and Johnston scored late in the first period.

Matt Boldy and Kiril Kaprizov scored power-play goals for Minnesota in the third period, both assisted by Zeev Buium.

HURRICANES 5, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — William Carrier and Eric Robinson scored 4 1/2 minutes apart late in the second period, and Carolina beat San Jose.

Sean Walker Shayne Gostisbehere and Jackson Blake also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won three straight to open the season. Logan Stankoven had two assists and Brandon Bussi stopped 16 shots in his NHL debut.

William Eklund scored for San Jose, and Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 38 saves. San Jose had opened the season with two overtime losses.

The Hurricanes topped 40 shots on goal for the second straight game, and held the Sharks without a shot in the third period.

Sharks rookie center Michael Misa, the second overall pick in this year’s draft made his NHL debut. The 18-year-old logged 15:06 of ice time and had no shots on goal.

DUCKS 4, PENGUINS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Chris Kreider scored his second power-play goal in his home debut with 1:27 to play, and Anaheim beat Pittsburgh for its 10th consecutive victory in home openers.

Cutter Gauthier and Drew Helleson also scored and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves for the Ducks, who matched Boston and Toronto for the NHL’s longest active victory streak in home openers.

Kreider, who also had an assist, is off to an outstanding start with four goals in three games for the Ducks after the Rangers traded their longtime left winger last June to create cap space.

Kreider scored Anaheim’s first goal off a slick pass from Leo Carlsson in the first period, and he won it for the Ducks just seven seconds after Parker Wotherspoon went to the penalty box for shooting the puck over the glass.

Justin Brazeau, Rickard Rakell and Anthony Mantha scored and Tristan Jarry stopped 17 shots as Pittsburgh opened a three-game California trip.

