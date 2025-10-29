Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Discount for NBA, World Series, NFL Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Unlock a 10% discount up to $100 by using the Novig promo code. And it already has much better odds since it’s not an “against the house” model. Go up against other people on this app to have a better chance at making a profit. It even says that 27% of users are profitable, compared to 2% for the competition.

There are two ways to play. You’ll be awarded with virtual money after creating an account. Practice with Novig Coins and redeem real money prizes with Novig Cash.

Register here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and get a $100 discount for your first prediction.

NBA Games for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, (5) Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% World Series Boost, 20% NBA SGP Boost, Daily Login Challenges, Leaderboard Race, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We have a busy schedule of NBA action on Wednesday, including the Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Pacers vs. Mavericks, Pelicans vs. Nuggets and Lakers vs. Timberwolves.

There is a 20% NBA SGP Boost available after using the discount. Create your own prediction or use one of the pre-made parlays.

Capture the Flagg: DAL moneyline, Cooper Flagg 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists (+999)

DAL moneyline, Cooper Flagg 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists (+999) Spider Web: CLE moneyline, Donovan Mitchell 30+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists (+658)

CLE moneyline, Donovan Mitchell 30+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists (+658) Boston Three Party: BOS moneyline, Derrick White 4+ made threes, Payton Pritchard 3+ made threes and Jaylen Brown 2+ made threes (+554)

Novig Promo Code Unlocks 10% Discount

You’ll have the chance to score daily log-in bonuses after taking these steps to activate the welcome offer:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted banking method. Place an order with a 10% discount, which can be up to $100.

Trade World Series, NFL Outcomes

It has a 25% World Series Boost for Game 5 on Wednesday. After four games, the Blue Jays and Dodgers are tied up. Find pitching props for Blake Snell and Tre Yesavage, who both started the first game of the series. Other options for hitting are available for Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

Be on the lookout for other boosts on Thursday as Week 9 of the NFL season begins. Lamar Jackson will make his return for the Ravens, who still have a chance to win the AFC North. They’ll face a Dolphins team that has struggled this season, but they are coming off a win.

In addition to individual games, try making predictions on teams to make the playoffs, division winners, NFL awards and championship. Right now, the Chiefs have the best odds to win it all.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Begin with a 10% discount up to $100 for a sports prediction.