NFL Betting Promos: Claim Top NFL Week 5 Sportsbook Offers Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and we have some big matchups with Broncos-Eagles, Commanders-Chargers, Patriots-Bills and more. When you sign up with one of the top sportsbook welcome offers, you can lock in bonus bets, profit boosts and more for all of today’s games.

Best NFL Betting Promos For Week 5 Games

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins Bet365: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly or $1,000 first bet safety net

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly or $1,000 first bet safety net BetMGM Sportsbook: Bet $10, win $150 bonus if your bet wins or $1,500 first bet safety net

Bet $10, win $150 bonus if your bet wins or $1,500 first bet safety net ESPN BET: Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets

Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, get 20 100 percent profit boost tokens

Bet $1, get 20 100 percent profit boost tokens Fanatics Sportbook: Bet $50, get $250 FanCash

Bet $50, get $250 FanCash FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins

If you are in state that does not have legal sports betting, you can still capitalize on two great daily fantasy offers. Get $100 in bonuses with Underdog here and a $20 guaranteed bonus with Chalkboard here .

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Betting Bonus







Place a winning $5 bet on any Week 5 game to get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings Sportsbook. Your $5 bet must have odds of -500 or longer. Here are some suggested bets:

AJ Brown 40+ receiving yards (-293)

Justin Herbert 220+ passing yards (-386)

Bet365 Bonus Code WEEK365: $200 Or $1,000 Safety







Bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of how your initial bet plays out. Or you can choose to bet up to $1,000 on any game with the safety net offer knowing you will get your stake refunded in bonuses if you lose.

Bet boosts like these are great candidates for your first bet:

Bo Nix and Jalen Hurts EACH 250+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns (+1700 boosted to +2000)

Chargers moneyline, Omarion Hampton 50+ rushing yards, Justin Herbert 200+ passing yards (+120 boosted to +130)

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Get $150 Bonus Or $1.5K First Bet

















Create an account with the BetMGM bonus code offer in MI, NJ, PA or WV to get the $150 bonus offer. This requires a winning $10 bet. Users in other eligible states can get the $1,500 first bet safety net. These betting markets could be good choices with your first wager:

Sam Darnold 150+ passing yards (-10000)

James Cook 50+ rushing yards (-700)

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Wins For 20 Bets







Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer and bet just $1 on any game to instantly unlock 20 100 percent profit boost tokens. These are eligible for bets up to $25 on any game. Caesars Sportsbook has bet boosts that are good options for your first bet:

Saquon Barkley over 99.5 rushing + receiving yards and a touchdown (+180)

Cam Skattebo over 109.5 rushing + receiving yards and a touchdown (+280)

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: $250 FanCash Offer







Bet $50 on any Week 5 game to get $250 in FanCash from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Use your FanCash as bonus bets or as funds to buy gear from Fanatics.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $100 Guaranteed Bonus







Sign up and make a $5 pick for one of today’s games to get $100 in bonus funds guaranteed.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $20 Welcome Bonus







When you sign up for a new Chalkboard account, you can get an instant $20 sign-up bonus to make daily fantasy picks.