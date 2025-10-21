NBA League Pass Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus, 3 Months Free Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of this NBA League Pass promo code offer on DraftKings Sportsbook. Set up a new account and start betting on Thunder-Rockets and Lakers-Warriors. Click here to activate this offer.







Place a $5 bet on the NBA or any other game this week. Players can get $300 in bonuses if that original wager wins. Additionally, players will get three months of NBA League Pass, win or lose.

The NBA is finally back and basketball fans can gear up for the season with this DraftKings Sportsbook offer. Let’s dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to redeem this NBA League Pass promo code offer. Bet $5 to secure a $300 bonus and three months of NBA League Pass.

NBA League Pass Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win + Three Months of NBA League Pass In-App NFL Promos NBA King of the Court, Happy Hour NBA Flash Boost, NBA SGP No Sweat, Euro Soccer Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New users on DraftKings Sportsbook will receive three months of NBA League Pass no matter what happens on that original $5 wager.

Players will receive an email with instructions on how to sign up with NBA League Pass. This will unlock every out-of-market NBA game for basketball fans for three months.

This offer also comes with the chance to secure $300 in total bonuses. Place a $5 winning wager on any game this week. Players who pick a winner will receive 12 $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

How to Activate This NBA League Pass Promo Code

It’s important to remember that this offer is only available for first-time players on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to activate this offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

to activate this offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Bet $5 on the NBA’s opening night games. Players who pick a winner will receive $300 in total bonuses.

All new users will receive a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

NBA Opening Night Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder will raise a banner in front of Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are favorites (-6.5) entering this matchup. Not to mention, Oklahoma City is the odds-on favorite to win the NBA Finals (+245).

The second game is keeping things in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James is not ready for the start of the season due to sciatica, but this is Luka Doncic’s team anyway. DraftKings Sportsbook will have a wide range of markets available for these two games and the rest of the NBA season.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.